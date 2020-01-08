ATHENS — After trading pins in the first two bouts, the Athens Wildcats won 11 of the final 12 matches on their way to a 63-12 win over the Williamson Warriors in a Northern Tier League wrestling clash on Tuesday.
Lucas Forbes started things off with a bang for the Wildcats as the 132-pounder picked up a fall over Darren Clark in just 1 minute, 34 seconds.
Williamson responded with a pin 21 seconds into the second period from Josh Hultz over Athens’ Brandon Jennings at 138 pounds to tie the match at 6-6.
Karter Rude responded for Athens with a hard-fought 6-5 win over Sam Cummings at 145 pounds to put the Wildcats up 9-6.
Two straight falls followed by a pair of forfeit wins put the Wildcats in control for good.
Athens’ Jaden Wright decked Williamson’s Cody Fleming in 1:15 at 152 pounds.
The Wildcats then got a pin from Zach Stafursky in 3:23 over Troy Burrous at 160 pounds.
Athens’ Riley Hall (170) and Alex West (182) both accepted forfeits to make it 33-6 in favor of the Wildcats.
Ben Pernaselli made it six straight wins for the Wildcats when he picked up a 5-1 decision over Michael Sipps at 195 to make it 36-6.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano received a forfeit at 220 pounds to snap the Wildcats win streak and make it 36-12.
Athens’ Keegan Braund accepted a forfeit at 285 and teammate Kyler Setzer earned an 11-0 major decision over Ayden Sprague at 106 to put the Wildcats up 46-12.
Jake Courtney dominated from the opening whistle of his 113-pound bout as he pinned Christian Falkler in 1:37.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley would give up a takedown to Williamson freshman Carter Gontarz, but the sophomore standout would turn things on after that as he picked up the fall 28 seconds into the second period.
Aidan Garcia closed things out for the Wildcats at 126 pounds as he rolled to a 15-0 technical fall over Nate Welch.
Athens will host Towanda in a key NTL showdown on Thursday.
