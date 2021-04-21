ATHENS — The Athens boys and girls notched a pair of track and field wins on Tuesday.
For the boys, Athens beat NEB 107-24 and Canton 97-44. Canton beat NEB 79-54. For the girls Athens beat NEB 114-20 and Canton 110-32. Canton beat NEB 80-20.
For the girls in the triple jump, Athens’ Mya Thompson won at 30-feet, 6-inches, followed by teammates Emma Bronson and Cassy Friend.
In the 100 meters, Emma Roe and Hannah Walker of Athens tied for first in 13.90 followed by Canton’s Laci Niemczyk.
Roe won the 200 in 28.91, followed by Niemczyk and Friend and Roe won the 400 in 1:05.15, followed by Niemczyk and Natalie Kapichok of Canton.
Bronson won the 800 in 2:35.62, followed by Canton’s Camille McRoberts and Melanie Shumway of NEB and the same trio went 1-2-3 in the 1600 with Bronson’s winning time being 5:43.07.
Bronson won the 3200 in 13:51.37 followed by Athens’ Cailyn Conklin.
Athens’ Emily Henderson won the 100 hurdles in 21.11 followed by teammate Shelby Morris and Walker won the 300 hurdles in 50.88 followed by Henderson.
Henderson, Thompson, Friend and Walker won the 400 relay in 56.34 and Henderson, Roe, Thompson and Walker won the 1600 relay in 4:41.35. Canton won the 3200 relay in 13:26.65.
Morris won the high jump at 3-feet, 6-inches and Athens’ Emily King won the pole vault at 5-feet, 6-inches followed by Morris.
Thompson won the long jump at 15-feet, 4 1/2-inches followed by Friend and Canton’s Kaydee Larcom.
Reagan Kelley of Canton won the shot at 28-feet, 9-inches, followed by NEB’s Emma Neuber and Athens’ Olivia Bartlow.
Paige Howell of NEB won the discus at 94-feet, 1-inch, followed by Bartlow and Emma Pernaselli of Athens.
Pernaselli won the javelin at 84-feet, 9-inches, followed by Howell and Kelley.
For the boys in the triple jump Canton’s Caiden Williams won at 38-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by teammate Isaiah Niemczyk and Brendan Jones of Athens.
Athens’ Jaden Wright won the 100 in 12.51 followed by teammate Daniel Horton and Richard Palmer of NEB.
Athens’ Joey Toscano won the 200 in 26.02, followed by teammates John Ayers and Horton.
Ryan Lasusa of Athens won the 400 in 55.84 followed by Isaiah NIemczyk and Kyle Anthony of Athens.
Athens’ Justin Lynch won the 800 in 2:15.33, followed by Canton’s Hunter Ostrander and Athens’ Ethan Denlinger.
Athens’ Connor Dahl won the 1600 in 4:56.31 followed by teammates Matt Gorsline and Sander Bertsch.
Gorsline won the 3200 in 11:17.60, followed by Dahl and Anthony.
Austin Kithcart of NEB won the 110 hurdles in 20.18 followed by Athens’ Carter Jones and Brendan Jones.
Athens’ Levi Kuhns won the 300 hurdles in 51.87, followed by teammates Brendan Jones and Ryan Thompson.
Kohl Bastion, Derek Atherton-Ely, Ben Knapp and William Colton of Canton won the 400 relay in 54.97 and Lynch, Anthony, Lasusa and Dahl won the 1600 relay for Athens in 3:51.88, while Delinger, Nate Prickitt, Bertsch and Lynch won the 3200 relay in 9:52.82.
Williams of Canton won the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches and Hunter Ostrander of Canton won the pole vault at 8-feet.
Niemczyk won the long jump at 18-feet, 11 1/2-inches, followed by Athens’ Connor Brown and Toscano.
Asher Ellis of Athens won the shot at 44-feet, 4-inches, followed by NEB’s Daniel Seeley and Dan Williams and in the discus Ellis won at 139-feet, 7-inches, followed by Seeley and Williams, while in the javelin Ellis won at 150-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by Williams and Atherton-Ely.
Boys: Wellsboro 91, Sayre 56
The Sayre boys won six individual events on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to get the win over Wellsboro.
Zach Belles led the way for Sayre with a pair of wins. He won the discus with a throw of 119 feet, 8 inches and also won the shot put with a toss of 41-0.
Riley Parish won the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:01.45 and Nathan Romano won the 1,600 in 5:51.27.
Connor Young topped 5-feet, 2-inches to win the high jump for the Redskins, who also got a win from Bobby Benjamin in the pole vault after he went over 10-feet, 6-inches.
Girls: Wellsboro 133, Sayre 13
The Lady Redskins won two events as Wellsboro cruised to the win on Wednesday.
Carrie Claypool led the way for Sayre as she won two events. The standout won the 1,600 in 6:01.87 and was also first in the 3,200 with a time of 13:07.70.
