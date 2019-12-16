SAYRE — Emily Sutryk netted 16 points, hauled in eight rebounds and had four steals, but Mountain View outscored Sayre 26-12 in the middle two periods and held on for a 47-36 non league girls basketball win.

Mountain View only led 10-7 after the first quarter, but was up 36-19 through three periods.

Maddi LaManna had six of her career-high 10 points in the fourth quarter, and Gabbi Randall packaged nine points, weight rebounds and three steals for Sayre.

Also for Sayre, Maddi Wilson had four points; Gabby Shaw had three steals and two points; Jazz DeKay had two points; and Erika Wells had a point.

Regan Cameron led Mountain View with 20 points, and Abby Neri had 10 points for the Eagles.

Sayre will host Towanda at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Edison 55, Spencer-Van Etten 54

SPENCER — The host Lady Panthers ran a balanced offense, but Edison’s K.K. Bush was on fire from outside and hit nine three-pointers on the way to a 29-point night.

Paige Grube led S-VE with 12 points, and Hannah Martinez added 10 points.

Also for the Lady Panthers, Tara Perkins had nine points and Ava Bruehwiler matched Madelyn Pasto with eight points each.

Spencer-Van Etten will host Tioga at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Odessa-Montour 52, Tioga 21

ODESSA — Tioga’s difficult start continued Friday on the road.

The host Indians rolled out to a 13-4 lead through one quarter and Odessa-Montour led 25-11 at the half.

That theme continued through the second half as well.

Sam Taylor led Tioga with eight points.

Paden Grover, Devon Mahaney and Jared Rumsey netted eight points each for O-M.

Tioga will host Spencer-Van Etten at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

