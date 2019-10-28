NTL All-stars announced

The Northern Tier League has announced its 2019 All-Stars.
They are detailed below.
———
All-NTL Golf Team
NTL Player of the Year
Austin Outman (12, Cowanesque Valley)
Coach: Denice Williams
NTL average (rank): 76.00 (1)
Medalist: Towanda CC (75), River Valley (73), Tioga (80), Tyoga (71), Tomasso’s (70)
Low score: 70 (Tomasso’s)
NTL Top 10 finishes: Seven of seven
District IV results: 78-75=153 (DIV Champion)
PIAA East Region results: 73 (2nd)
District II-District IV State Qualifier results: 72 (medalist)
PIAA AA Championships: 77-70=147 (2nd)
Notable: All-NTL team 2016 (2nd team), 2017 (1st team), 2018 (Player of the Year); led CV to District IV team championship after 3rd-place NTL finish; won District IV championship by 13 shots; Day 2 Medalist at PIAA Class AA Championships.
First Team Selections
Ty Morral (12, Wellsboro)
Coach: Steve Macensky
NTL average (rank): 78.71 (2)
Medalist: Shepard Hills (75), Corey Creek (77), Tioga (80)
Low score: 75 (Shepard Hills)
NTL Top 10 finishes: seven of seven
District IV results: 83-86=169 (3rd)
PIAA East Region results: 78 (T9th)
PIAA AA Championships: 84-79 (T17th)
Notable: Led Hornets to undefeated NTL record and 2nd consecutive NTL championship; qualified for 1st East Region and 1st PIAA Tournament; all-NTL 1st team in 2018; improved by 27 shots per round from 2016 freshman season.
———
Joseph Propheta (12, Wellsboro)
Coach: Steve Macensky
NTL average (rank): 80.00 (3)
Medalist: Tioga (80)
Low score: 77 (River Valley)
NTL Top 10 finishes: seven of seven
District IV results: 88-78=166 (2nd)
PIAA East Region results: 82
Notable: Vital cog for two-time NTL champion Hornets; missed PIAA championships cut by one shot; showed 25-shot improvement from freshman year
———
Tyler Hawley (12, Towanda)
Coach: Tim Farley
NTL average (rank): 84.71 (4)
Best NTL finish: 79 (Shepard Hills, 3rd)
Low score: 79 (Shepard Hills)
NTL Top 10 finishes: six of seven
District IV results: 89-90 (T9th)
Notable: two-time all-NTL 2nd Team (2017, 2018); three-time DIV 2nd-day qualifier
———
Hayden Dewey (12, Troy)
Coach: Ed White
NTL average (rank): 85.14 (T5th)
Best NTL finish: 83 (River Valley, T2nd)
Low NTL score: 80 (Tomasso’s)
NTL Top 10 finishes: seven of seven
District IV results: 100 (MC)
Notable: two-time all-NTL 2nd Team (2017, 2018); two-time DIV qualifier
———
Gavin Blair (12, Sayre)
Coach: Jamie VanDuzer
NTL average (rank): 85.14 (T5th)
Best NTL finish: 83 (River Valley, T2nd)
Low score: 82 (Towanda CC, Tomasso’s)
NTL Top 10 finishes: seven of seven
District IV results: 92-99=191 (T18)
Notable: Qualified for 2nd-day play at DIV Championships for first time; improved by 21 shots from 2016 freshman season
———
Second Team Selections
Brock Hamblin (11, Wellsboro)
Coach: Steve Macensky
NTL average (rank): 86.57 (7)
Best NTL finish: Corey Creek (85, 3rd)
Low score: 85 (Corey Creek, Tyoga)
NTL Top 10 finishes: seven of seven
District IV results: 99 (MC)
Notable: Qualified for 2nd DIV appearance; remarkably steady at #3 for the NTL-champion Hornets, with all NTL rounds between 85 and 89
———
Joel Heck (11, Cowanesque Valley)
Coach: Denice Williams
NTL average (rank): 88.86 (T8th).
Best NTL finish: 83 (Tyoga, 5th); 81 (Tomasso’s, T5th)
Low score: 81 (Tomasso’s)
NTL Top 10 finishes: three of seven
District IV results: 89-85=174 (5th)
District II-District IV State Qualifier results: 93
PIAA East Region results: 86 (T23rd)
Notable: Surged in latter part of the NTL season to grab a spot on the all-NTL team, and helped CV to District IV title; came from off the pace to qualify for East Region tournament; improved scoring average by over eight shots per round from 2018 season.
———
Kannon VanDuzer (10, Sayre)
Coach: Jamie VanDuzer
NTL average (rank): 88.86 (T8th)
Best NTL finish: Corey Creek (86, 5th)
Low NTL score: 83 (Tomasso’s)
NTL Top 10 finishes: five of seven
DIV Qualifier results: 79 (medalist)
District IV results: 90-91=181 (T11th)
Notable: Qualified for 2nd DIV Championship with his low round of the year at White Deer Vintage; 2018 NTL Rookie of the Year
———
Reece White (11, North Penn-Mansfield)
Coach: Ed White
NTL average (rank): 89.00 (10)
Best NTL finish: 81 (Tioga, 4th)
Low NTL score: 81 (Tioga)
NTL Top 10 finishes: five of seven
District IV results: 103 (MC)
Notable: Low average for NTL 2nd-place North Penn-Mansfield team that returns all five scorers in 2020; qualified for 1st DIV Championship; named recipient of Scott Taylor Memorial Sportsmanship Award by vote of NTL golfers and coaches
———
Ethan Blakley (12, Wellsboro)
Coach: Steve Macensky
NTL average (rank): 91.29 (11)
Best NTL finish: 87 (River Valley, T7th)
Low NTL score: 87 (River Valley)
NTL Top 10 finishes: three of seven
District IV results: 116 (MC)
Notable: Key contributor to NTL-champion Hornets; qualified for 1st DIV Championship; improved by more than 12 shots per round from 2018 season
———
Other Awards
NTL Rookie of the Year (low first-year player average):
Andrew Green (9, North Penn-Mansfield)
Coach: Ed White
NTL average (rank): 95.71 (17)
Best NTL finish: 89 (Tomasso’s, T12th)
Low NTL score: 89 (Tomasso’s)
District IV results: 101 (MC)
Notable: Qualified for first DIV Championship this season; key member of NPM squad that returns all five players next season and will be early favorite for NTL championship
———
Most Improved Player:
Dylan Seck (10, Sayre)
Coach: Jamie VanDuzer
NTL average (rank): 99.00 (19)
Best NTL finish: 91 (Tomasso’s, T15th)
Low NTL score: 91 (Tomasso’s)
DIV Qualifier results: 89 (MC)
Notable: Improved scoring average by 26 shots per round from 2018 season to win Most Improved Player honors unanimously in vote of NTL coaches; narrowly missed qualifying for DIV championships, missing cut by one shot
———
Scott Taylor Memorial (NTL Sportsman of the Year)
Reece White (11, North Penn-Mansfield)
The NTL Sportsman of the Year was renamed in 2014 to honor the former Sayre coach. Before his passing, Coach Taylor was the embodiment of sportsmanship in golf – displaying traits of etiquette, fair play, good humor, knowledge of the rules, and winning (or losing) with class and dignity. Veteran players from each NTL team were nominated by their coaches, with the recipient being chosen by a league-wide vote of players and coaches.
(biography, above).
