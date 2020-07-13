WAVERLY — Little League baseball is back for a short season at Waverly and the local teams played three opening day games on Saturday.
Bradford Hospitality Indians 10, New Image Pirates 0, 4 inn.
The Indians plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in opening the 2020 Waverly Little League season with a win.
Griffin Walter tossed a one-hitter for the Indians allowing one walk and striking out eight.
Meanwhile, the Indians were driving the ball. Jerry Carnrike had two doubles, a single and two runs scored; Ben Shaw had two singles and three runs scored; Hogan Shaw had a double and two runs; and Justin Koenig had a double and a run.
Also for the Indians, Walter aided his cause with a single and was further supported by a run each from Nick Robbins and Avery Bowman.
Peyton Robinson, Connor Davidson — who had his team’s hit — and Andrew Larrabee handled the pitching chores for the Pirates.
Williams Ford Cubs 6, Tomasso’s Restaurant and Golf Course Blue Jays 3
The Cubs took a 6-0 lead into the top of the sixth before the Blue Jays used a walk, a single and a double to make it close.
The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Cooper Hugo had an infield single. A one-out double by Kohen Hugo and a walk to Matthias Welles loaded the bases. Nathan Kellogg worked an RBI walk and Tristan Campbell added an RBI single.
Singles by Kohen Hugo and Welles sparked a two-run rally in the third inning for the Cubs, who added two more in the fifth on a Welles home run, a Kellogg double and a passed ball.
The Blue Jays scored in the sixth on a walk, and singles by Alex McQuay and Branden Bennett.
In all, the Cubs rapped out nine hits led by a double and a single by Kohen Hugo and Kellogg, who also scored two runs each, and Welles’ single and homer. Cooper Hugo, Campbell and Eric Lewis had a single each with Cooper Hugo, Welles, Kellogg and Lewis accounting for an RBI each.
Welles pitched 5 2-3 innings of five-hit ball, walking one and fanning 14. Lewis got the final out.
The Blue Jays were paced at the plate by Bennett, with two singles, and McQuay with a double. Rylan Yeakel and Cooper Robinson had a single each. Charan Venkataswamy, McQuay and Robinson had a run each with Bennett picking up a RBI.
Yeakel and Venkataswamy shared the pitching duties. Yeakel fanned four and walked three, and Venkataswamy struck out two without a walk.
New Image Pirates 9, Naglee Moving and Storage Angels 8
In a back-and-forth game, the Pirates erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit then held on for the win.
The Pirates sent nine batters to the plate in the fifth, taking advantage of hits by Connor Davidson and Shea Davidson and a touch of wildness.
The Angels got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth but trailed 8-5.
After the Pirates added another run in the top of the sixth, the Angels went back to work. Singles by Hayden Roskow and Jesse Gennarelli and a walk to Logan Roskow set the stage for Porter Daddona’s two-run single. After a walk loaded the bases, Gianna Thomas was plunked by a pitch to bring in the final run and leave the Angels a run short at the end.
The Angles out-hit the Pirates 7-5 in the game led by Gennarelli’s two singles and Luciano Thomas’s double. Daddona, Gianni Thomas, Issac Roy and Hayden Roskow also had a single each. Bennarelli finished with three RBIs, Daddona had two RBIs and Gianni Thomas had one.
Daddona started on the hill for the Angels and fanned 11 with four walks in four innings. Luciano Thomas had two strikeouts and three walks in two innings.
Connor Davidson led the Pirates at the plate with three singles, two runs and two RBIs. Bryce Larrabee and Shea Davidson had a single each for the Pirates and Peyton Robinson also had two RBIs.
Crossing the plate twice for the Pirates were Larrabee and Connor Davidson. Robinson, Andrew Larrabee, Shea Davidson, Hayden Howe and Hailey Larrabee scored once each.
Bryce Larrabee struck out six with seven walks and four hits allowed in four innings as the Pirates’ starter on the mound. Andrew Larrabee, Shea Davidson and Robinson took turns in relief to combine for four strikeouts and four walks.
