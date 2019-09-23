Football Boxes
SAYRE 41, WYALUSING 20
Sayre 20 7 7 7 — 41
Wyalusing 0 6 8 6 — 20
Scoring Summary
First quarter
S- Isaiah Firestine, 3-yard run (Pass failed), 9:59
S- Firestine, 3-yard run (Corbin Brown pass from Brayden Horton), 5:29
S- Pat Casterline, 1-yard run (Kick failed)
Second quarter
S- Ethan Miller, 58-yard pass from B. Horton (Nick Bentley kick), 11:11
W- Kashawn Cameron, 20-yard pass from Mitchell Burke (Run failed), 4:03
Third quarter
S- Brown, 7-yard pass from B. Horton (Bentley kick), 10:08
W- Cameron, 59-yard pass from Burke (Burke run), 4:38
Fourth quarter
S- Firestine, 2-yard run (Bentley kick), 6:37
W- Shane Fuhrey, 2-yard pass from Burke (Pass failed)
Team statistics
S W
First downs 18 13
Rushes-Yards 41-130 23-46
Passing 13-25-2 16-33-1
Passing yards 252 189
Total yards 382 235
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 4-39.0 6-26.0
Penalties-Yards 11-100 12-105
Individual statistics
Rushing
Sayre: Firestine, 22-92-3; Casterline, 7-22-1; David Northrup, 4-12; Brayden Horton, 5-8; Jacob Bennett, 1-2; Team 2- (-6).
Wyalusing: Alex Mosier, 9-24; Brian Arnold, 7-14; Jordan Lmb, 1-11; Burke, 6- (-3).
Passing
Sayre: B. Horton, 13-25-252-2-2.
Wyalusing: Burke, 16-33-189-3-1.
Receiving
Sayre: Brown, 6-119-1; Miller, 2-65-1; Zach Watkins, 3-37; Lucas Horton, 2-31.
Wyalusing: Cameron, 6-96-2; Fuhrey, 6-41-1; Isaiah Way, 1-20; Chris Vaskas, 1-18; Nolan Oswald, 2-12; Mosier, 0-2.
Interceptions
Sayre: Brown.
Wyalusing: Jacob Bruyn 2.
Records: Sayre 4-1; Wyalusing, 2-3.
———
CANTON 27, ATHENS 19
Canton 6 6 8 7— 27
Athens 13 0 6 0 —19
Scoring summary
First quarter
C: Uriah Bailie, 3-yard run
A: Shayne Reid, 26-yard pass from Mason Lister (Aaron lane kick)
A: Keegan Rude, 45-yard pass from Mason Lister
Second quarter
C: Bailie, 3-yard run
Third quarter
C: Bailie, 97-yard run (Baillie run)
A: JJ Babcock, 74-yard pass from Mason Lister
Fourth quarter
C: Bailie, 4-yard run (Ben Knapp kick)
Team statistics
C A
First Downs 21 12
Rushes-Yards 43-309 24-14
Passing 11-22-2 13-31-1
Passing Yards 94 253
Total yards 403 384
Punts-Avg. 3-38.0 5-32.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-39 5-55
Individual statistics
Rushing
Canton: Baillie, 29-230-4; Carson Sturer, 14-79.
Athens: Reid, 9-18; Tanner Dildine, 2-11; Lister, 7- (-6); Caleb Nichols, 6- (-9).
Passing
Canton: Baillie, 10-19-84-0-2; Cooper Kitchen, 1-2 10-0-0; Knapp 0-1 0-0-0.
Athens: Lister, 13-30-253-3-1; Lane, 0-0-0-0-0.
Receiving
Canton: Nick May 3-48; Kitchen, 4-22; Knapp, 3-15; Joel Schooner, 1-9.
Athens: Rude, 5-122-1; Babcock, 1-74-1; Reid, 5-46-1; Dildine, 1-11; Colin Martin 1-0.
Records: Canton, 5-0 (3-0); Athens, 1-4 (0-3).
——
TIOGA 43, BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 0
Tioga 21 7 7 8 — 43
B-G 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
First quarter
T- Emmet Wood, 76-yard interception return (Brady Worthing kick), 9:39
T- Worthing, 72-yard interception return (Worthing kick), 2:11
T- Mason Booser, 6-yard pass from Worthing (Worthing kick), 0:00
Second quarter
T- Booser, 28-yard pass from Worthing, 8:43
Third quarter
T Sloan Manuel, 18-yard pass from Worthing (Worthing kick), 9:02
Fourth quarter
T- Isaac Peterson, 5-yard run (Run scored), 2:32
Team statistics
T BG
First downs 24 17
Rushes-Yards 28-239 42-105
Passing (C-A-I) 6-13-0 2-8-2
Passing yards 86 16
Total yards 325 121
Punts-Avg. 0-0 5-21.2
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 4-35
Individual statistics
Rushing
Tioga: Perry, 4-45; Peterson, 8-41-1; Wood, 4-38; Worthing, 3-38; Hopkins, 5-30; Welch, 2-16 Godfrey, 1-12; Agan, 1-5.
Bainbridge-Guilford: Heath, 12-28; Ives, 13-27; Ladd, 6-14; Beames, 5-12; Farberman, 5-1.
Passing
Tioga: Worthing, 6-13-86-3-0
Bainbridge-Guilford: Beames, 2-4-16-0-3; Hawkins, 0-3-0-0-0; Ives, 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving
Tioga: Boozer, 3-47-2; Cook, 2-21; Manuel, 1-18-1.
Interceptions
Tioga: Wood, 1; Worthing, 1.
Records: Tioga, 3-0; Bainbridge-Guilford, 0-3.
———
WALTON 44, SVEC 22
SVEC 6 8 0 8 — 22
Walton 0 22 16 6 — 44
Team statistics
S W
First downs 12 20
Rushes-Yards 15-21 53-280
Passing (C-A-I) 11-33-3 2-6-0
Passing yards 248 93
Total yards 269 373
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-3
Penalties-Yards 5-30 3-30
Individual statistics (SVEC only)
Rushing: James Sutherlin 7-38-1; Devin Beach, 2-4; Matt Byrne, 6- (-21).
Passing: Byrne, 8-21-217-2-3; Sutherlin, 3-11-31-0-0.
Receiving: Sutherlin, 7-201-1; Nick Thomas, 2-32; Alex Morse, 1-16-1; Hunter Hayes, 1- (-1).
–––
MAINE-ENDWELL 47, WAVERLY 27
Waverly 7 0 6 14 — 27
M-E 7 13 20 7 — 47
Scoring summary
First quarter
M- Nick DeLucia, 1-yard run (Daniel George kick), 7:53
W- David Hallett, 1-yard run (Alex Gadow kick), 2:26
Second quarter
M- DeLucia, 6-yard run (George kick), 10:48
M- Mike Mancini, 14-yard run (Kick blocked), 3:50
Third quarter
W- Hallett, 1-yard run (Kick failed), 9:28
M- Mancini, 7-yard pass from DeLucia (Mancini run), 4:10
M- Mancini, 58-yard run (Pass failed), 2:29
M- Mancini, 77-yard run (Pass failed), 0:11.8
Fourth quarter
W- Austin Kimble, 37-yard run (Gadow kick), 6:06
M- Jack Hopko, 4-yard run (George kick), 1:40
Team statistics
W ME
First downs 16 20
Rushes-Yards 26-189 53-405
Passing (C-A-I) 16-25-1 5-9-0
Passing yards 165 64
Total yards 354 469
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-39.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-16 7-58
Individual statistics
Rushing
Waverly: Hallett, 15-99-3; Kimble, 5-73-1; Gaven Anthony, 2-10; Thomas Price, 3-7; Jalen McCarty, 1-0.
Maine-Endwell: Mancini, 6-162-3; Ryan Brozovic, 16-77; Hopko, 8-54-1; DeLucia, 8-38-1; Michael Smith, 5-28; Brody Raleigh, 2-27; Zach Leniek, 3-26; Ethan Pastrick, 3-15; Team, 2- (-22).
Passing
Waverly: Joe Tomasso, 16-25-165-0-1.
Maine-Endwell: DeLucia, 5-9-65-1-0.
Receiving
Waverly: Aidan Westbrook, 6-80; Ethan Storler, 4-44; McCarty, 2-23; Hallett, 3-11; Price, 1-7.
Maine-Endwell: Lucas Messemer, 3-36; Mancini, 2-28.
Interceptions
Maine-Endwell: Pastrick.
Fumble recoveries
Waverly: Trevor Meyers
Records: Waverly (2-1 (1-1); Maine Endwell 2-1 (2-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.