Football Boxes

SAYRE 41, WYALUSING 20

Sayre 20 7 7 7 — 41

Wyalusing 0 6 8 6 — 20

Scoring Summary

First quarter

S- Isaiah Firestine, 3-yard run (Pass failed), 9:59

S- Firestine, 3-yard run (Corbin Brown pass from Brayden Horton), 5:29

S- Pat Casterline, 1-yard run (Kick failed)

Second quarter

S- Ethan Miller, 58-yard pass from B. Horton (Nick Bentley kick), 11:11

W- Kashawn Cameron, 20-yard pass from Mitchell Burke (Run failed), 4:03

Third quarter

S- Brown, 7-yard pass from B. Horton (Bentley kick), 10:08

W- Cameron, 59-yard pass from Burke (Burke run), 4:38

Fourth quarter

S- Firestine, 2-yard run (Bentley kick), 6:37

W- Shane Fuhrey, 2-yard pass from Burke (Pass failed)

Team statistics

S W

First downs 18 13

Rushes-Yards 41-130 23-46

Passing 13-25-2 16-33-1

Passing yards 252 189

Total yards 382 235

Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-1

Punts-Avg. 4-39.0 6-26.0

Penalties-Yards 11-100 12-105

Individual statistics

Rushing

Sayre: Firestine, 22-92-3; Casterline, 7-22-1; David Northrup, 4-12; Brayden Horton, 5-8; Jacob Bennett, 1-2; Team 2- (-6).

Wyalusing: Alex Mosier, 9-24; Brian Arnold, 7-14; Jordan Lmb, 1-11; Burke, 6- (-3).

Passing

Sayre: B. Horton, 13-25-252-2-2.

Wyalusing: Burke, 16-33-189-3-1.

Receiving

Sayre: Brown, 6-119-1; Miller, 2-65-1; Zach Watkins, 3-37; Lucas Horton, 2-31.

Wyalusing: Cameron, 6-96-2; Fuhrey, 6-41-1; Isaiah Way, 1-20; Chris Vaskas, 1-18; Nolan Oswald, 2-12; Mosier, 0-2.

Interceptions

Sayre: Brown.

Wyalusing: Jacob Bruyn 2.

Records: Sayre 4-1; Wyalusing, 2-3.

———

CANTON 27, ATHENS 19

Canton 6 6 8 7— 27

Athens 13 0 6 0 —19

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Uriah Bailie, 3-yard run

A: Shayne Reid, 26-yard pass from Mason Lister (Aaron lane kick)

A: Keegan Rude, 45-yard pass from Mason Lister

Second quarter

C: Bailie, 3-yard run

Third quarter

C: Bailie, 97-yard run (Baillie run)

A: JJ Babcock, 74-yard pass from Mason Lister

Fourth quarter

C: Bailie, 4-yard run (Ben Knapp kick)

Team statistics

C A

First Downs 21 12

Rushes-Yards 43-309 24-14

Passing 11-22-2 13-31-1

Passing Yards 94 253

Total yards 403 384

Punts-Avg. 3-38.0 5-32.6

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 6-39 5-55

Individual statistics

Rushing

Canton: Baillie, 29-230-4; Carson Sturer, 14-79.

Athens: Reid, 9-18; Tanner Dildine, 2-11; Lister, 7- (-6); Caleb Nichols, 6- (-9).

Passing

Canton: Baillie, 10-19-84-0-2; Cooper Kitchen, 1-2 10-0-0; Knapp 0-1 0-0-0.

Athens: Lister, 13-30-253-3-1; Lane, 0-0-0-0-0.

Receiving

Canton: Nick May 3-48; Kitchen, 4-22; Knapp, 3-15; Joel Schooner, 1-9.

Athens: Rude, 5-122-1; Babcock, 1-74-1; Reid, 5-46-1; Dildine, 1-11; Colin Martin 1-0.

Records: Canton, 5-0 (3-0); Athens, 1-4 (0-3).

——

TIOGA 43, BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 0

Tioga 21 7 7 8 — 43

B-G 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

First quarter

T- Emmet Wood, 76-yard interception return (Brady Worthing kick), 9:39

T- Worthing, 72-yard interception return (Worthing kick), 2:11

T- Mason Booser, 6-yard pass from Worthing (Worthing kick), 0:00

Second quarter

T- Booser, 28-yard pass from Worthing, 8:43

Third quarter

T Sloan Manuel, 18-yard pass from Worthing (Worthing kick), 9:02

Fourth quarter

T- Isaac Peterson, 5-yard run (Run scored), 2:32

Team statistics

T BG

First downs 24 17

Rushes-Yards 28-239 42-105

Passing (C-A-I) 6-13-0 2-8-2

Passing yards 86 16

Total yards 325 121

Punts-Avg. 0-0 5-21.2

Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-30 4-35

Individual statistics

Rushing

Tioga: Perry, 4-45; Peterson, 8-41-1; Wood, 4-38; Worthing, 3-38; Hopkins, 5-30; Welch, 2-16 Godfrey, 1-12; Agan, 1-5.

Bainbridge-Guilford: Heath, 12-28; Ives, 13-27; Ladd, 6-14; Beames, 5-12; Farberman, 5-1.

Passing

Tioga: Worthing, 6-13-86-3-0

Bainbridge-Guilford: Beames, 2-4-16-0-3; Hawkins, 0-3-0-0-0; Ives, 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving

Tioga: Boozer, 3-47-2; Cook, 2-21; Manuel, 1-18-1.

Interceptions

Tioga: Wood, 1; Worthing, 1.

Records: Tioga, 3-0; Bainbridge-Guilford, 0-3.

———

WALTON 44, SVEC 22

SVEC 6 8 0 8 — 22

Walton 0 22 16 6 — 44

Team statistics

S W

First downs 12 20

Rushes-Yards 15-21 53-280

Passing (C-A-I) 11-33-3 2-6-0

Passing yards 248 93

Total yards 269 373

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-3

Penalties-Yards 5-30 3-30

Individual statistics (SVEC only)

Rushing: James Sutherlin 7-38-1; Devin Beach, 2-4; Matt Byrne, 6- (-21).

Passing: Byrne, 8-21-217-2-3; Sutherlin, 3-11-31-0-0.

Receiving: Sutherlin, 7-201-1; Nick Thomas, 2-32; Alex Morse, 1-16-1; Hunter Hayes, 1- (-1).

–––

MAINE-ENDWELL 47, WAVERLY 27

Waverly 7 0 6 14 — 27

M-E 7 13 20 7 — 47

Scoring summary

First quarter

M- Nick DeLucia, 1-yard run (Daniel George kick), 7:53

W- David Hallett, 1-yard run (Alex Gadow kick), 2:26

Second quarter

M- DeLucia, 6-yard run (George kick), 10:48

M- Mike Mancini, 14-yard run (Kick blocked), 3:50

Third quarter

W- Hallett, 1-yard run (Kick failed), 9:28

M- Mancini, 7-yard pass from DeLucia (Mancini run), 4:10

M- Mancini, 58-yard run (Pass failed), 2:29

M- Mancini, 77-yard run (Pass failed), 0:11.8

Fourth quarter

W- Austin Kimble, 37-yard run (Gadow kick), 6:06

M- Jack Hopko, 4-yard run (George kick), 1:40

Team statistics

W ME

First downs 16 20

Rushes-Yards 26-189 53-405

Passing (C-A-I) 16-25-1 5-9-0

Passing yards 165 64

Total yards 354 469

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Punts-Avg. 2-39.0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 3-16 7-58

Individual statistics

Rushing

Waverly: Hallett, 15-99-3; Kimble, 5-73-1; Gaven Anthony, 2-10; Thomas Price, 3-7; Jalen McCarty, 1-0.

Maine-Endwell: Mancini, 6-162-3; Ryan Brozovic, 16-77; Hopko, 8-54-1; DeLucia, 8-38-1; Michael Smith, 5-28; Brody Raleigh, 2-27; Zach Leniek, 3-26; Ethan Pastrick, 3-15; Team, 2- (-22).

Passing

Waverly: Joe Tomasso, 16-25-165-0-1.

Maine-Endwell: DeLucia, 5-9-65-1-0.

Receiving

Waverly: Aidan Westbrook, 6-80; Ethan Storler, 4-44; McCarty, 2-23; Hallett, 3-11; Price, 1-7.

Maine-Endwell: Lucas Messemer, 3-36; Mancini, 2-28.

Interceptions

Maine-Endwell: Pastrick.

Fumble recoveries

Waverly: Trevor Meyers

Records: Waverly (2-1 (1-1); Maine Endwell 2-1 (2-0).

