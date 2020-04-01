March 31: Wyncoop Creek (Baldwin)
April 10: Eldridge Lake (Elmira), Park Station Pond (Erin)
April 14: Cayuta Creek (Barton)
April 15: Cayuta Creek (Catherine)
April 16: Cayuta Creek (Van Etten)
April 21: East Branch Owego Creek (Berkshire, Richford, Newark Valley, Owego)
April 22: West Branch Owego Creek (Ricchford); Owego Creek (Tioga, Owego); Sing Sing Creek (Big Flats)
April 24: Eldridge Lake (Elmira)
