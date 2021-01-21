SAYRE— Athens scored at will in a 79-61 victory over North Penn/Mansfield on Wednesday night.
Several Wildcats stood out, but junior JJ Babcock got the ball rolling early. Babcock scored 12 points in the first quarter causing fits for the Tigers defense. Babcock turned the game into a foot race scoring most of his points in transition.
The Tigers could not keep up with the early aggression. With their backs against the wall, the Tigers called a timeout with just over two minutes left in the first quarter trailing 18-9. Athens took its foot off the gas, allowing the Tigers to go on a 13 point unanswered run taking a 22-18 lead.
“They are extremely well coached. They are a good team and play team basketball” Athens head coach Jim Lister said. “I knew they were going to be a challenge and when you look at their first game they were hitting a lot of threes in that game.”
North-Penn-Mansfield junior Alex Stein wasn’t going to allow Babcock to get all of the spotlight scoring 12 points of his own igniting the first quarter comeback. What Stein lacked in size, he made up for in speed and ball skills driving to the basketball with ease.
In the second quarter, Athens went back to the drawing board and relied on its usual recipe for success. The Wildcats played suffocating defense and punished on turnovers.
Junior Shayne Reid provided the spark needed to wake the Wildcats up. Reid couldn’t miss in the second quarter scoring back-to-back three pointers and took the ball to the basket at will. Reid scored 12 points in the quarter and finished with 18.
“Reid had a great game” Lister said. “He attacked the basket well and was willing to drive to the hoop.”
Athens has a deep roster and once they get in a rhythm, it is hard to keep up with the fast-paced relentless offense. The Wildcats extended their lead to 45-31 at the break. Athens scored 27 points in the second quarter compared to nine put up by the Tigers.
North-Penn-Mansfield freshman Karson Dominick proved that he is one of the best up-and-coming players in the NTL during the third quarter. Dominick showed poise and finishing ability beyond his years scoring nine in the third quarter. Dominick went on to finish the game with a team-high 20 points.
“I was very impressed with the freshman they have over there on Mansfield and he is going to be a good basketball player” Lister said. “So they will be back and like I keep saying the NTL is very balanced.”
Trailing 57-40 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers called a timeout and once again shifted the tides. North-Penn-Mansfield cut the lead down to 60-50, but Athens would not let up extending the lead back to 68-50 heading into the final frame of action.
Athens closed out the game comfortably in the fourth quarter taking full advantage of the deep rotation. Babcock added seven more points to his total in the fourth quarter finishing the night with a game-high 21.
Athens junior Tucker Brown, and junior Nalen Carling chipped in as well both finishing the night with 13 points. Athens ability to get scoring up and down the lineup will be key in keeping the win streak alive going forward.
For as dominant as the Athens offense looked at times on Wednesday night, it is hard for any team to play such a fast-paced style effectively an entire game.
“I think we get tired a little bit and that may be on me for not subbing enough” Lister said. “When they get tired they force it a little bit instead of running the offense, but when they find that gear they are tough.”
The next test for the Wildcats is on Friday Jan. 22 hosting Wyalusing.
“We have another big game coming up on Friday. Wyalusing is a very good basektball team” Lister said. “They are well-rounded and well-coached. It is nice we have them on our home court, but we have to be ready to play.”
