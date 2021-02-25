ATHENS — A few weeks ago, Athens made the trip to Towanda and had the Black Knights on the ropes before falling by seven.
Wednesday night, the Wildcats hosted the Black Knights. The game was very different than the teams’ first meeting. Towanda led from start to finish but could never get away, settling for a Northern Tier League Large School title-clinching 43-38 win over its host.
The championship was Towanda’s second straight but the first for veteran coach Rob Gentile, who is in his first year at Towanda.
“If you told me at the beginning of the game that we were going to be 8-for-16 from the foul line and we were going to hold them to 45 point, I’d probably take that,” said Athens Coach Brian Miller. “They’re a good basketball team. They’re well coached.”
The game was a big one for Towanda, but the belle of the ball was Athens junior Caydence Macik, who hauled in the 500th rebound of her varsity career.
Macik knew she was in the ballpark of No. 500, but not how close.
“I knew I was kind of close, but I didn’t know I’d get it this game,” said Macik who needed just three to reach the milestone at tip off and got it in the first half.
Going against far larger competition, Macik had seven boards on the night. She said facing bigger post players was the norm.
“Usually I’m not the tallest post player, so when I know I have someone taller than me, my main way of getting rebounds is to box out really hard,” she said “I have to work super hard to get every single rebound.”
Macik’s coach has seen that hard work for the last three years.
“Caydence is one of the most athletic girls in the league. She uses her athleticism to go get the rebound,” said Miller. “She knows that we’re a smaller team. We have been the three years of her career. Even when she was a freshman, we needed her to rebound the basketball to be successful. Kudos to her: She knows that if we don’t rebound the basketball it gives teams another chance to score and we’re going to be in the loss column. She’s a competitor; she loves to be competitive; she wants to win. She goes after rebounds with desire and heart. That’s stuff you really can’t coach. She comes in wanting to win basketball games. Rebounding is about desire, hustle and heart and she has it.”
Macik said that she gets moved out of the way by bigger post players a lot but doesn’t let that stop her.
“They just bowl me over, go over the top of me or push me over because I’m not as big as them, but I just try to keep boxing them out and fight for every ball,” she said
Macik said that she’s worked a lot on her rebounding ability.
“I play a lot of basketball, during the season and especially over the summers, through summer league. Working with that, seeing players from all over the world and playing against them, it really helps my rebounding.”
Wednesday, Towanda opened one of its biggest leads of the first half at 7-1. The Black Knights saw Athens get within two early in the second quarter on a Megan Collins three-pointer but led 14-10 after a period on a Paige Manchester trey.
Athens’ Hannah Blackman cut that lead two, but Erin Barrett and Bella Hurley pushed Towanda’s lead to 19-12 and the Knights retained that lead at the half.
Towanda led by 12 early in the fourth. By the time the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter rolled around, Athens had cut Towanda’s lead to 35-30 on a Macik free throw, a Kayleigh Miller three-pointer — which she turned into a four-point play by connecting on the resulting free throw — and a basket by Macik after she stole the ball and beat the defense back.
Towanda rebuilt a 10-point lead at 43-33 before Athens netted the last five points to set the final margin.
“(Towanda) lost to a good Sullivan County team that we beat,” noted Miller. “We can play with Towanda. We’ve proven it. We lost a tough game down there. We gave them all they could handle here. I’m proud of my girls for playing against a very good basketball team and making it a very competitive game.”
Macik added three assists and 14 points to her seven rebounds to lead the ‘Cats. Miller had 11 points and Collins also had three assists.
Manchester dropped in 16 points to lead Towanda. Bennett ended the night with 11 points and Barrett finished with 10 points.
There is no rest for Athens as the Wildcats host North Penn-Mansfield at 6 p.m. tonight.
