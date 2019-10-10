NP/L shows muscle at Athens

ATHENS — When a team never lest the ball hit the floor, it’s hard to beat them.
Athens found that out Thursday night as highly-touted North Penn/Liberty came to town and walked away with a 3-0 sweep. The set scores were 25-6, 25-11 and 25-17.
When a team like that is on the floor, stats are also hard to come by.
Taylor Field logged 16 digs, six points and two aces to lead Athens. Jenny Ryan added three kills, Kayleigh Miller had three assists and Haley Barry finished with nine digs.
“NPL is a great team,” said Athens Coach Heather Hanson “We played hard and had some great digs and saves. North Penn used our block and had some great tips.”
Wyalusing 3, Sayre 1
WYALUSING — Sayre opened in fine fashion, winning the first set 25-23.
Wyalusing then bounced back and won the next three sets 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19 to take the match.
Lexi Post led Sayre with 13 points and 10 digs and Julia Boyle packaged 12 assists with six kills, six digs, three blocks and four points.
Also for Sayre, Gianna Quatrini had eight points and four kills; Madeline Wilson added four kills and four blocks; Gabbi Randall finished with six kills and a block; Hannah Garrity ended the night with four digs; and Emily Brion had five digs and a kill.
JV: Wyalusing won the JV match 2-0. Set scores were 25-16 and 25-19.
