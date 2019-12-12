AUBURN — Waverly’s boys and girls bowling teams found the going very difficult on the lanes against Union Springs/Port Byron. Both teams were swept in the same match for the first time in at least 15 years.
On Tuesday, Tioga’s boys and girls teams rolled to easy wins over Marathon.
On Tuesday, Waverly will try to get on the winning track at at Lansing, and Tioga will host Groton.
Boys
Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Waverly 0
AUBURN — Waverly’s top two bowlers had scores that were normal for them, but after Zach Vanderpool and Derrick Canfield the scores fell off a little. It also didn’t help the Wolverines’ prospects when US/PB’s Michael Jesmer went off for a 708.
Two games were within a mark or two, but the host team won the games 935-910, 981- 916, and 905-878 and took the point for total pinfall 2,871-2,704.
Vanderpool had a 225 to highlight a 611 series and Canfield opened with a 203 and a 221 on the way to a 587 for Waverly.
Also for the Wolverines, Cody Blackwell had a 511; Ashton Pritchard had a 197 in the middle of a 504; Matt Mauersberg rolled a 491; and Richard Stevens struggled to a 366.
Jesmer had no problem in his home house rolling a 223, a 259 and a 226 for the 708.
Tioga 4, Marathon 0
WAVERLY — On Tuesday, Tioga’s guys swamped an overmatched Marathon team in an IAC match at Valley Bowling Center.
Tioga won the games 892-531, 844-538 and 986-499 to take the point for total pinfall 2,722-1,568.
Kolton Pond led the way for Tioga with a 613 that included a 227 and a 223. Rocco Fariello opened with a 212 and finished with a 238 for a 577; Gage Cain had a 542 that topped out with a 187 and Jarrett Myers added a 184 as part of a 516.
Also for the Tigers, Frank Chapman had a 445 and Dylan Slater contributed a 443.
Marathon was paced by Domonic Forrest who finished with a 349.
Girls
Tioga 4, Marathon 0
WAVERLY — Tioga’s ladies swept an understaffed Marathon team at VBC on Tuesday.
Tioga took the games 609-472, 700-470 and 673-513 and the total pinfall point 1,982-1,455.
Bailey Elston led the way for Tioga with a 466 that included a 191 second game, and Mackenzie Macumber added a 335 that had a high game of 170 in the third game.
Also for Tioga, Cassie Birney had a 354; BobbiJo Tarbox rolled a 353; Destini Sweet had a 342; and Millie Grantham finished with a 304.
Marathon’s four-player team was paced by Joslyn Homer, who had a 387, and Sezja Brooks with a 386.
