BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Andújar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees ran their winning streak against the Baltimore Orioles to 19 games with a 6-5 victory Friday in the opener of a doubleheader.
Gary Sanchez homered and Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees, who have won 18 in a row at Camden Yards — tied for the second-longest road streak in major league history by one team against another. The record is 19, by Brooklyn at Cincinnati from 1947-49.
Recalled from New York’s alternate site before the game, Andújar entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and stayed in the game at third base. His single to right against Travis Lakins Sr. (2-2) made it 5-4, and Clint Frazier followed with an RBI single.
Jonathan Holder (2-0) worked the eighth and Chad Green got three outs for his first save. Holder ran for himself after New York burned the designated hitter and scored on Andújar’s single.
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 7
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox 8-7 in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.
The Blue Jays, pushing for a playoff spot, have won three straight and seven of nine.
“We know the type of team that we have,” Toronto starter Tanner Roark said. “We just keep clawing and scratching and fighting. We don’t give up.”
Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double off the top of right field wall, Rowdy Tellez had two hits with a sacrifice fly and Randal Grichuk added a two-run single.
Yairo Muñoz went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have lost five in a row, nine of 12 and fell a season-high 15 games under .500 for the first time since 2014.
The Blue Jays built an 8-4 edge before Boston rallied with three runs in the sixth. But Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts popped out with two runners on to end the threat.
Twins 2-3, Tigers 2-0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 and sweep Friday’s doubleheader.
Astudillo started on second base with the eighth inning considered an extra inning due to the seven-inning doubleheader rule. Gonzalez hit a grounder up the middle and Detroit center fielder Derek Hill, making his major league debut, bobbled the ball, allowing Astudillo to score easily.
Sergio Romo (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh and Trevor May picked up his second save in four chances as Minnesota won its fourth straight game.
Joe Jimenez (1-3) allowed Gonzalez’s hit to take the loss after Gregory Soto blew a save in the seventh. Soto walked the first two batters of the inning and Jorge Polanco followed with an RBI single.
Miguel Cabrera had a pair of hits for Detroit and three hits in the doubleheader, tying Brooks Robinson for 48th on the all-time list with 2,848.
FIRST GAME
Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Randy Dobnak (6-2) bounced back with five scoreless innings as Minnesota won the opener 2-0.
Polanco and Donaldson became the first duo to lead off the game with homers for the Twins since Eduardo Núñez and Brian Dozier in 2016 against Kansas City.
Detroit starter Matt Boyd (1-5) allowed consecutive leadoff homers for the third time in less than a month. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games on Aug. 12 and 17.
