TIOGA JUNCTION — Sayre’s Lady Redskins erupted on the road Tuesday night for 70 points in a 70-36 rout of Williamson.
Lateisha Peterson had 29 of the Warriors’ 36 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to hold off the Redskins.
“A win like this will go a long way to build some confidence,” said Sayre Head Coach Eileen Sparduti. “But what is most satisfying is to see some things begin to ‘click’. Emily (Sutryk) and Gabbi (Randall) were a powerful 1, 2 punch. We had moments of nice offensive flow and shared the ball which got some other names in the scoring columns. And to see Madi Wilson step up on the offensive glass was a good bonus. All good things to grow on moving forward.”
Sayre led 20-8 after a quarter and 33-18 at the half.
The Lady Redskins then ended any thought of a Warriors comeback with a 23-10 third-quarter run.
Sutryk went off for 26 points and added three steals. Randall backed that up with a double-double that included 17 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.
Sutryk had eight first-quarter points and 10 points in the third period.
Madi Lamanna, Jazz Dekay and Hayli Van Dyke added six points each for the Redskins with Dekay adding seven boards and Wilson grabbing seven rebounds.
Moravia 56, Tioga 48
The Blue Devils’ Kate Baylor netted nine of her game-high 17 points in the decisive third quarter as the host squad downed the visiting Tigers 56-48 Tuesday night.
Moravia also hit four of its seven three-pointers in the period as the Blue Devils outscored Tioga 23-8 to turn a 25-24 deficit into a 47-33 lead.
Brianne Stiger and Keirsten Short only netted eight and six points, respectively, for Moravia but all of them came in the second half and each had a pair of treys in the third quarter.
Eve Wood had 15 points and seven rebounds for Tioga with Giovanna Rossi adding 12 points, 12 board and two steals; and Olivia Ayres netting 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Also for Tioga, Julia Belles had seven rebounds and two steals, and Chloe Belles had two steals.
Tioga’s Lady Tigers will play at Southern Cayuga Friday at 6 p.m. with the boys teams to follow at 7:30 p.m.
