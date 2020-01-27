Chenango Forks — Tioga and Windsor were the top seeds in Saturday’s Section IV Wrestling Dual Meet Championships. Tioga used depth and team wide contributions to emerge as the Section IV team champion with a 40-34 win.
Tioga earned its spot in the finals via a 55-21 decision over BGAH. Windsor advanced courtesy of a 60-24 win over Walton-Delhi.
A quick review of the two teams foretold how the meet would go. Windsor’s line up is especially stout from the middle to the upper weights. Tioga’s strength is from the bottom of the lineup to middle weights. It set up to be a meet of runs and crucial bonus points.
The meet began at 160 and Windsor was off and running. Steve Paugh picked up a forfeit. Windsor’s Dave Flora cradled and pinned Josh Snell at 170, and at 182, Windsor’s Langdon Sibley headlocked Ryleigh Shedden and pinned him in fourteen seconds.
Windsor continued to roll at 195. Gabriel Monroe took Bradley Guiles down and turned him with an arm bar for a fall in 24 seconds. Windsor was accumulating the maximum bonus every bout. After two and a half minutes of wrestling, the team score was Windsor 24, Tioga 0.
The Tigers slowed the Windsor rush at 220. Windsor’s Brandon Butler is ranked first in the section and had pinned Tioga’s Aaron Howard earlier in the season. However, Howard thwarted repeated cross-face cradle attempts by Butler. Howard never got turned and kept two bonus points away from Windsor.
Tioga’s Dom Wood battled Windsor’s Collin Bidwell at heavyweight. Bidwell was able to get a couple takedowns from front headlocks on his way to a 5-2 win. Bidwell stretched the Windsor lead to 31-0. But again, the Tigers minimized the bonus points given away.
Tiger head coach Kris Harrington commended both Howard and Wood. “We can’t give up bonus there. They add up. They’re key performances”
As the meet turned over to the lighter weights, it was Tioga’s turn.
At 99, Levi Bellis took down Windsor’s Nathan Javier and turned him quickly with an arm bar for a fall in 45 seconds. Gianni Sylvestri double legged Noah Taylor and barred him over for a fall in 1:19 at 106. Caden Bellis used a combination of single leg takedowns and bars for turns to get a major decision over Nick Swartz, 12-1 at 113. At 120, Donovan Smith used an arm bar to pin Ethan Dibble in 1:24. The lightweights cut the Windsor team lead to 31-22.
Tioga’s Mason Welch and Windsor’s Troy Hayes put on a show at 126. Welch held a one-point lead after two periods, 3-2. Hayes chose neutral to start the third and the fireworks started with the referee’s whistle. Hayes got a takedown and three back points before Welch reversed him and got two near fall. The two traded reversals to wrap up the three periods tied at 10. In overtime, Welch got his first takedown of the match and back points to secure a 15-10 win.
At 132, Windsor’s Ryan Kennedy was able to avenge an earlier loss to Tioga’s Jacob Welch with a 5-4 decision.
The Tigers were beginning to run out of bonus point opportunities as a team. They were down 34-25 with three bouts left.
The Tigers sent senior David MacWhinnie to face Windsor’s Deekon Flint at 138. MacWhinnie had beat Flint earlier in the season. But MacWhinnie was one of multiple Tigers overcoming the flu this weekend. Flint scored first on a pass-by for a takedown. MacWhinnie struggled on bottom, getting warned for stalling. Early in the second, MacWhinnie needed injury time to recover from an awkward mat return. Things were not going the Tiger’s way.
MacWhinnie came to life after the injury timeout, reversed Flint and took him to his back for three. Flint got a reversal before the end of the period to pull within a point, 5-4. MacWhinnie gave up a penalty point and cut Flint. Flint capitalized and got the ensuing takedown to build an 8-5 lead. MacWhinnie got a reversal and cut Flint again. Down 9-7, MacWhinnie got a takedown to close out the third period at 9-9. In overtime, MacWhinnie rolled through a chin whip attempt to get the takedown and the win, 11-9.
Tioga’s Brady Worthing pinned Regan Conrad with a cradle at 145 to tie the team score at 34. Teammate Emmett Wood sealed Tioga’s team win with a fall at 152. Tioga won, 40-34.
Harrington credited his entire team with scoring points and minimizing bonus point losses.
“Our eighth graders look like upper classmen. Brady (Worthing) makes a lot of tough things look easy. MacWhinnie showed his moxie there.”
Tioga heads to Onondaga Community College for the New York State Duals next weekend. This will be Tioga’s third straight year making the trip. Harrington notes that accomplishment is a “testament to the kids, a testament to the community. I can’t be more proud of the kids this year.”
Tioga will receive a bye in the first round of pool play. The Tigers will take on Section I champion Nanuet at 10:30 a.m. and Central Valley Academy, the Section III champion, at noon.
Pool winners advance to the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. The final is at 6 p.m.
