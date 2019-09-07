TIOGA CENTER — Dryden rolled into Tioga and promptly put the host team down a set with a 25-17 win.
Host Tioga got the wake-up call and responded with set wins of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-15.
Tioga recorded 43 kills with Katelyn Perry contributing 23 assists and Chloe Bellis adding 13 assists and eight digs. Giovanna Rossi had nine kills; Bri Rossi had 12 digs; Julis Bellis packaged 10 digs with seven kills ; and Molly Bombard added eight assists for Tioga in the win.
Capian Murphy led Dryden with seven points and five assists.
Tioga will host Odessa-Montour on Monday.
JV: Tioga won the JV match 2-1.
Tioga won the opener 25-14. Dryden rallied back to win the second set 25-15, but Tioga prevailed with a 25-10 win in the third set.
Thursday
North Penn/Liberty 3, Sayre 0
LIBERTY — Sayre’s Lady Redskins volleyball team ran into a buzz saw Thursday, falling to North Penn/Liberty 3-0 by set scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-7.
Julia Boyle led Sayre with six kills, two digs and two assists. Maddie Dutra added four kills and a block; Hannah Garrity had five digs; and Madeline Wilson contributed two blocks.
JV: Sayre swept the JV match, winning the sets 25-20 and 25-19.
Odessa-Montour 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1
ODESSA — The trip up Route 224 didn’t end well for the Lady Eagles as the host Indians won in four.
SVEC won the opening set 25-16. Then O-M rebounded to win the next three sets 25-21, 25-17, and 25-20.
Sam Deppe paced the Eagles with eight aces, seven assists and a dig. Lizzie Graham had seven digs and six aces and Ashleigh Morais added nine aces, a dig and a kill.
JV: SVEC won the JV match 2-0 with set scores of 25-19 and 25-14.
