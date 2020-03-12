Woodring nabs IAC MVP nod
Waverly's Scott Woodring scores against Watkins Glen in a game during the 2019-2020 season that the Wolverines would win by five points.

 Ty Wolcott/Morning Times file photo

WAVERLY — Watkins Glen may have won the league title, but the Senecas definitely did not have the most dominant player in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s South Large School division.

That player would be Waverly’s Scott Woodring and with that he took home the division’s Most Valuable Player award.

Woodring got his 1,000th point in his 48th career game and set a school record for points in a season, eclipsing Gregg Vaughn’s 490 points with 552 points (26.3 points per game).

Joining Woodring as first-team All-Stars are Watkins Glen’s Isaac McIlroy and Owen Scholtisek; Jack Shaw of Edison; Notre Dame’s Brody Nemier; and Donavin Beebe of Newark Valley.

Waverly’s Aidan Westbrook and Joe Tomasso headline the second team All-Stars. Joining the Wolverines’ duo are Mitch Pike, Max Evans and Adam Pastore of Watkins Glen; and from Notre Dame, Adam Ward and Joe Sheehan

S-VE and Tioga have one player each named to the South Small School first team.

James Sutherlin of S-VE and Tioga’s Sam Taylor made the grade. They are joined by the Newfield Trio of MVP Josh Wood, DaeJahd Leckey and Laron Boykin; and Candor’s Daniel Thomas.

Headlining the South Small School second-team All-Stars are S-VE’s Matt Merrick and Matt Byrne. Joining the Panthers’ pair are Candor’s Nick Thomas, Kolden Foster, Alex Doucett and Marcus Rypkema; Odessa-Montour’s Paden Grover and Preston Harris; and Newfield’s Jacob Humble and Jalen Hardison.

