VALLEY — Athens’ Abby Sindoni and Haley Chambers took home Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, respectively to lead a pack of three Wildcats on the Northern Tier League First Team Soccer All-Star squad and three other Athens players were second-team selections.
Athens went 9-0-1 in NTL play this season to win the school’s fifth straight league championship for Coach of the Year Rich Pitts and has won 59 of 62 NTL games in that stretch with two ties.
Sindoni was also the league’s All-State selection and was joined on the first team by teammates defender Chambers and midfielder Emma Roe.
Sayre’s Roz Haney picked up a first-team nod as a forward.
Also named to the first team were Defensive Player of the Year Teagen Willey of Towanda and Black Knights teammates Erin Barrett at goalie and Porschia Bennett at defender.
Rounding out the first team are Troy defenders Emma Mack and Emma Ward and forward Nicole McClellan; Wyalsuing forward Hailey Jayne; and midfielders Kiersten Green of Williamson and Jena Boyce of Wellsboro.
Local players on the NTL Second-team are Athens defender Bailey Dakos and teammates Hannah Blackman, a midfielder, and forward Hannah Walker, and Sayre midfielder Abby Moliski.
Joining the local group on the second team are Towanda midfielder Hannah Chandler and forward Mira Nelson; from Troy, goalie Autumn Dixon; defender Sophie Shedden, midfielder Camille McRoberts and forward Morgan Graybill; Wellsboro defender Lauren Singer; Northeast Bradford midfielder Kayleigh Thoman; North Penn/Mansfield defender Gracie Snyder; and Williamson forward Claire Miller.
