WAVERLY — The 2019-2020 edition of the Lady Wolverines may be good in the end, but Friday night proved a wake-up call for a very young team as Newark Valley downed the host squad 58-46.
A veteran Newark Valley team took advantage of its opportunities to run early and often in posting a 22-13 first quarter.
N.V. upped its lead to 38-20 at the half and rolled home from there.
Waverly did cut into the Cardinals lead in the third quarter, getting within 46-35, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Sidney Tomasso netted 19 points to lead Waverly and Paige Lewis had eight points.
Waverly will travel to Notre Dame on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Tioga 52, Candor 41
TIOGC CENTER — The host Tigers outscored Candor 35-18 in the first and third quarters on the way to their first win of the season.
Liv Ayers was key on both quarters, netting six points in each on the way to a 20-point might.Giovanna Rossi added 10 points and 15 rebounds; Chloe Bellis had 12 boards, seven points, four steals and a block; Eve Wood chipped in nine points and four assists; and AriManwaring finished with seven rebounds.
Brooke Wilcox led Candor with 10 points and Pearl Ricardo added nine points.
Tioga will visit Newfield Tuesday night.
