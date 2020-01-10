SAYRE — The annual Pink Game was never really in doubt as Athens’ defense smothered the home team in a 51-12 win over the host Sayre Redskins.
The real winners were the House of Hope and the Guthrie Breast Care Fund. The House of Hope garnered $206 in the name of Athens’ coach Brian Miller, fresh off his own battle with cancer. The Guthrie Breast Care Fund picked up a whopping $2,525 in donations.
The game itself was pretty much over by halftime. Although Sayre scored first and trailed Athens by a slim 5-4 margin early on, the Wildcats’ defense began to take effect as the first period wore on. Athens took a 15-7 lead after a periood and led 28-9 by halftime.
A sluggish third quarter left Athens up 36-11 heading into the fourth period.
Kayleigh Miller was a catalyst for Athens. The junior had four three-pointers in the first half with the last giving her 100 in her career. Miller wound up with 18 points with 12 coming in the first half. Haley Barry had eight of her 12 in the first 16 minutes, and Megan Collins had six of her eight points before the break.
Miller added six steals, four rebounds and three assists and Barry had four boards.
Also for Athens, Caydence Macik had 10 points and eight rebounds; Avery Priester finished with nine assists, four steals and four rebounds; and Rachel Stephens had five rebounds.
Emily Sutryk did everything she could to keep her team in the game by scoring 10 of the 12 points, and Gabby Randall had eight rebounds.
Athens battles Wellsboro Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a game between the top two teams, record-wise, in the Northern Tier League’s Division I.
Sayre will host North Penn/Mansfield at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
