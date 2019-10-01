CHEMUNG — The Wellsboro golf squad wrapped up a perfect Northern Tier League season on Monday with a 5-0 performance at Tomasso’s.
Wellsboro (35-0) finished with a team total of 332. Cowanesque finished second with 334 while North Penn-Mansfield was third at 351 and Towanda was fourth with a total of 369. Athens finished fifth with a score of 370 and Sayre was fifth at 378.
Ty Morral shot a 77 to lead Wellsboro, which got a 78 from Joseph Propheta and Brock Hamblin finished with an 86. Dylan Abernathy added a round of 91.
Athens (4-31) was led by Kyler Setzer’s round of 90. Carson Smith added a 91 and Brady Smith carded a 92. Carter Jones rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats with a 97.
Gavin Blair led Sayre (7-28) with an 82. Kannon VanDuzer shot an 83 while Dylan Seck finished with a 91 and Jules Shay added a 122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.