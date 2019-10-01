Sayre golf
Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer putts during Monday’s Northern Tier League golf match at Tomasso’s.

CHEMUNG — The Wellsboro golf squad wrapped up a perfect Northern Tier League season on Monday with a 5-0 performance at Tomasso’s.

Wellsboro (35-0) finished with a team total of 332. Cowanesque finished second with 334 while North Penn-Mansfield was third at 351 and Towanda was fourth with a total of 369. Athens finished fifth with a score of 370 and Sayre was fifth at 378.

Ty Morral shot a 77 to lead Wellsboro, which got a 78 from Joseph Propheta and Brock Hamblin finished with an 86. Dylan Abernathy added a round of 91.

Athens (4-31) was led by Kyler Setzer’s round of 90. Carson Smith added a 91 and Brady Smith carded a 92. Carter Jones rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats with a 97.

Gavin Blair led Sayre (7-28) with an 82. Kannon VanDuzer shot an 83 while Dylan Seck finished with a 91 and Jules Shay added a 122.

