VALLEY — There are times when selecting All-Star teams that the process is one of splitting very fine hairs.
Then there is the case of selecting the 2021 Morning Times Baseball All-Stars, where the major award winners made themselves apparent early in the season and continued to excel right to the end.
The Times Baseball Player of the Year is Sayre standout and Liberty University signee Brayden Horton. The junior catcher drove in 46 runs on his 30 hits — including seven doubles, a pair of triples and an area high eight home runs — and scored 44 runs on the season. Showing good plate discipline, Horton hit at a .492 clip and was on base over 60 percent of the time.
The season started with some question marks for Brayden and his teammates.
“There was some speculation early on about whether we were going to continue,” said Horton. “We had some issues in our school and then there were issues with Towanda and Troy. They had to shut down. We had to push some games to later in the year, so there was definitely some uncertainty until half way through the year when we began to pick it up. After the Waverly and Tioga games, it seemed like we were (thinking), ‘OK, we’re getting this whole season in.’ Then our attention turned to ‘lets win this district title.’”
Those question marks did nothing to slow Brayden down. He batted a blistering .586 with four doubles and four home runs in those first 10 games, driving in 22 runners and scoring 23 runs.
With Brayden leading the charge, Sayre averaged 15.3 runs per game.
“We knew we had that kind of potential,” he said. “We definitely were hoping to have a few games here and there where we could kind of go crazy. To start off the season (that way) was fun. It was a good ride, but maintaining it throughout the season was the big part. Getting the district title was the icing on the cake.”
Brayden said that his time playing travel ball — something most of the players on the Sayre team were doing — played a large role in his ability to dominate the competition this season.
“(It helped) a ton, especially early on getting out and seeing what other talent there is in this country,” said Horton. “We in Sayre have been able to get out, especially in baseball, and see what other talent there is out there. In Pa. there’s an incredible amount of baseball talent. Seeing the national level talent helps us to put in perspective that we need to better ourselves. Being great in the NTL might not mean being great somewhere else.”
Horton took that lesson to heart.
“It put in perspective for me how much harder I needed to work and just how much time I needed to put in to mastering my craft. We, as a team, have played together all through Little League, we played on Stealin’ Home baseball, and there were a couple of guys on the Pa./NY Stampede. Everybody played during the summer.”
“We got better together.”
Brayden knows he didn’t have this kind of a season by himself.
“Big thank you to my family and my teammates in particular. They’ve pushed me all through out this season,” he said. “This season was really where we showed each other how good we could be. Coming up through, my coaches — we’ve had tons of coaches — (Sayre Head Coach Jamie) VanDuzer’s been a big part of it. My dad, uncles, Mark Burgess was doing Stealin’ Home for a little bit. The coaches were a big part of it. My travel coaches were a big part of it, too. This year, a lot of it was my teammates. They came through. It’s kind of tough sometimes to see other people succeeding. Sometimes, jealousy can get in, but we were able to feed on each other this year. Instead of being envious of somebody else’s success, it just pushed us to be better.”
Our Pitcher of the Year was also pretty easy. There were a few contenders, but Sayre’s Lucas Horton stood out from the crowd. Horton finished with a 1.51 ERA, allowing 10 earned runs in 46 1/3 innings. In compiling a 7-1 record against the best teams the Sayre squad faced, Horton fanned 64 and walked just 17 batters for a WHIP of 1.036. At the plate, Lucas had 28 hits for a .389 batting average with nine doubles, 32 RBI and 36 runs scored.
Some choices are a bit more difficult. Offensive Player of the Year is one such instance. In the end, we settled on Waverly’s Caden Hollywood. The Waverly junior batted .500, producing 18 RBI with four doubles and a triple. As an added bonus, Hollywood can pitch a bit. He fanned 31 batters and allowed 14 earned runs for an ERA of 2.602 in compiling a 6-1 record, mostly against some of Waverly’s more difficult opponents.
Defensive Player of the Year was also gave us pause before we decided on Sayre senior Jake Burgess. His defensive stats aren’t available, but we know we can count on one hand the number of errors he made in the last few years and can’t remember seeing but one this season. That’s pretty strong for a middle infielder. If he hadn’t been so named, he would have made the team as the consummate leadoff batter. He doesn’t walk a lot, but he also doesn’t strike out much. He often goes deep in the count and has had a number of at bats we’ve seen where he goes 8-10 pitches in before rapping out a base hit. Burgess hit at a .397 clip with 29 hits that included five doubles, three triples and a home run. He finished his season with 46 runs, 15 RBI and a .560 on-base average.
Our final award goes to Tioga’s Conlan Taylor. The Newcomer of the Year, Taylor — an eighth grader — finishes the season with a 2.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
Rounding out the Morning Times’ All-Star baseball team are Tioga sophomore Bryce Bailey; Sayre juniors Kannon VanDuzer and Dave Northrup and sophomore Zack Garrity; Waverly freshmen Joe Tomasso and Jay Pipher; and Athens juniors Kaden Setzer and Karter Rude.
If you’ve been paying attention, you noticed that Burgess is the only senior on this squad. That means that many of these names may appear on this team in future years.
