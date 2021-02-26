Redskins rally falls short

SAYRE — The host Redskins have seen this movie before.
Sayre stayed with Canton most of the night but a fourth-quarter rally attempt came up a little short as the visiting Warriors downed the Redskins 63-57.
After a dead even first quarter, Canton opened a six-point halftime lead.
The teams again played even ball in the third quarter to leave Canton with a 45-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
Canton built on its lead, extending it to as many as 11 points before Sayre rallied. In the end, the rally, which got the host team to within five points, fell short.
Dom Fabbri had 12 of his 18 points in the second half for Sayre and teammate Jackson Hubbard netted 11 of his 17 in the first half.
Also for Sayre, Matt Lane had seven points, with Zach Moore and Connor Young adding six points each.
The biggest problem Sayre had was Isaiah Niemczyk, who was on fire. The Canton junior opened with a nine-point first period and went off in the second quarter for 14 more. He ended the night with 34 points. Cooper Kitchen added nine points with Caiden Williams netting eight points and Tyler Jannone adding seven points.
Sayre has a day off before hosting Northeast Bradford at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Athens 73, Towanda 54
TOWANDA — After an even first quarter, Athens rolled to the big NTL win.
Both teams scored 15 first quarter points, but Athens took a 35-24 lead into the locker room at the half. Nalen Carling fueled the lead with 13 of his team-high 22 points in the second stanza.
The second half played out the same way as the first had, with the teams being basically even in the third quarter and Athens pulling away in the fourth.
Carling had plenty of help on the scoreboard as Athens had four players in double digits. Mason Lister and Troy Pritchard each had 12 points and Chris Mitchell added 10 points.
Kolby Hoffman led Towanda with 23 points, including eight in the first quarter and seven in the third. Elias Shrawder added nine points for the Black Knights and Teagan Irish netted seven points.
Athens has no time to rest on its laurels as the Wildcats will visit North Penn/Mansfield tonight.
