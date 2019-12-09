ATHENS — The Athens wrestling squad would put six wrestlers on the podium as the host Wildcats placed fifth as a team in the annual Jarvis Wildcat Memorial Tournament.
Gavin Bradley led the way for Athens as he won the 113-pound championship on Saturday.
Bradley would avenge an offseason loss in the finals as he used an early takedown and turn to beat West Scranton’s Austin Fashouer 5-2 in the title bout.
Kyler Setzer placed second at 106 pounds as the Wildcat picked up three falls and a decision to reach the finals. In the title match, Belmont Charter’s Yasire Brooks would pick up the fall.
Kaden Setzer (120), Karter Rude (138), Alex West (170) and Keegan Braund (285) all placed third for the Wildcats.
While only the top three would receive medals on Saturday, Athens would get a fourth-place finish from Zach Stafursky (152) and Ben Pernaselli (195) was fifth.
West Scranton took home the team title with Wilson Area second and Falconer third. Wilkes-Barre Area finished just ahead of Athens in fourth place.
