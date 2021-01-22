Waverly swimmers overwhelm O-M

ODESSA MONTOUR—Waverly didn’t miss a beat in its first meet of the season easily defeating O-M 103—37 on Thursday night. Out of the 12 events, Waverly did not lose a single one.
Waverly swimmer Kaden Wheeler had an excellent night. Wheeler won the 200 yard freestyle with a final time of two minutes, 0.07 seconds. Wheeler also won the 100 yard backstroke with a final time of 1:02.54.
Waverly’s Oscar Williams also had a great night in the pool. Williams won the 200 yard IM with a final time of 2:16.56.
Williams capped off his performance winning the Boys 100 yard freestyle with a final time of 53.06.
Ryan Clark joined in on the fun winning two events himself. Clark won both the 100 yard breaststroke and the 100 yard butterfly with times of 1:12.31 and 1:02.27 respectively.
Clark notably won the Butterfly event by 24 seconds.
Williams, Clark, and Wheeler also participated in the 200 yard Medley relay and the 400 yard free relay.
Joined by Dillion Madigan and Jerell Sackett, respectively, the boys won both events. Waverly finished the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.01 and the 400 yard free relay at 3:45.52.
In the 200 yard freestyle relay Liam Wright, Sackett, Max Pan, and Madigan propelled the Wildcats to victory finishing with a time of 1:58.15.
Sackett also won the 50 yard freestyle finishing with a time of 23.62.
Waverly is back in the pool Saturday Jan. 23 hosting the Waverly invite with Corning and Maine-Endwell providing the competition. Diving starts at 9 a.m. and swimming will begin at 2 p.m.
