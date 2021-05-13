WAVERLY — The host Waverly boys golf squad improved to 4-1 on the season with a close 202-205 win over rival Tioga on Wednesday at Shepard Hills.

Waverly’s Liam Traub fired a 44 on the Par 37 layout to take home medalist honors.

Aiden Westbrook finished with a 51, while Jack Knight added a 53 and Declan Murphy carded a 54 to help Waverly get the win.

Tioga was led by Zack Nichols with a 47. Evan Sickler added a 49, while Ben Davis finished with a 54 and Tyler Roe added a 55.

Waverly (4-1) will host Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, while Tioga (3-1) travels to Watkins Glen today.

