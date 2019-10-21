NEWFIELD — Tioga closed out its 2019 regular season Monday with a 3-0 sweep at Newfield.

Tioga won the sets 25-19, 25-11 and 25-12.

Giovanna Rossi led the way for Tioga with seven kills and four points. Molly Bombard packaged 10 points and three aces with six assists; Emme Hall had nine points, two aces, two kills, two digs and a block; Chloe Bellis added six points, two kills and two assists; Ali Manwaring finished with three kills, two points, a block and an ace; and Mary Taylor ended the night with two kills and a block.

JV: Tioga topped Newfield 2-0 by winning the sets 25-11 and 25-16.

Summer Mesler paced the Tigers with nine points, two digs and a kill. Austyn Vance added five points and three kills; and Nina Spano had seven points.

Candor 3, Waverly 0

CANDOR — The host Indians finished off an undefeated 16-0 regular season with a sweep of the Wolverines.

Candor won the sets 25-17, 25-18 and 25-15.

Paige Lewis led Waverly (10-6) with 10 digs and seven kills. Morgan Adams added six points and three blocks; Maddy Goodwin had 12 digs and Chloe Croft had 11 assists for the Wolverines

JV: Candor won the JV match 2-1.

Candor won the opener 25-19, but Waverly rebounded to tie the match with a 25-9 win in the second set. The host Indians then won the third set 25-16 to take the match.

Aubrey Ennis led Waverly (8-8) with 17 digs, 14 points, three aces and five kills. Also for Waverly, Michaela Lauper had 11 digs and five assists, and Taylor Hall served up seven points.

