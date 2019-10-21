Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.