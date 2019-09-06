The first weekend of the 2019 New York State football season is upon us and there are some interesting story lines to follow.
At Waverly, the Wolverines are turning over the offensive keys to someone much too young to get a driver’s license.
Eighth-grader Joey Tomasso will start at quarterback. The word is that he has all of the tools, but that the Wolverines will also try to hammer teams into submission with Dave Hallett, a beast of a back, and Tom Price.
Of course, the Wolverimes do have fine targets for Tomasso to go to in Jalen McCarty, Scott Woodring, and a host of others.
Head Coach Jason Miller thinks his defense is stout. We’ll find out tonight
———
Tioga has made it to at least the state Class D semis in seven of the last eight years.
Can Tioga keep on making deep runs into the state playoffs?
We find out a lot tonight as the Tigers are taking on a Walton team that made the playoffs last season and have virtually everyone back.
Tioga lost a lot from last season but has a lot back in running back Emmett Wood and quarterback Brady Worthing. The story of the Tigers’ season will be told by a young line up from the JV ranks and a few holdovers. Those guys are the first set of blockers to have JV experience in several years, and Head Coach Nick Aiello is hoping that JV experience plays big dividends this season.
———
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor is still finding its way. The Eagles had their times last season when they looked very good, but in the end, they were inconsistent. They took Tioga deep into the fourth quarter and stayed with Class C superpower Susquehanna Valley into the second half. They also fell to Dryden and couldn’t finish against Newark Valley.
With another year of experience, the Eagles are looking to take a quantum leap forward, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did just that.
———
A couple of quick takeawys from the first two weeks in Pennsylvania.
First, Athens is very young and has looked it for the first two weeks. They play well for a time but have picked up a bad habit of failing to get off the field on defense, allowing way too many third down conversions.
Sayre has started slowly in its first two games. That hasn’t cost the Redskins anything yet, but it will if it continues.
