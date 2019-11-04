Sayre's Hughey runs well at state championships

HERSHEY — The goal of every cross country runner is to get to the state championships. Sayre’s Kayla Hughey achieved that last week by placing fifth in her class at the District IV Championships.
On Saturday, Hughey ran a time of 22 minutes, 3.3 seconds to finish 88th in the PIAA Class A cross country championships, her final high school race.
She said that she was hung up by the pack for a while.
“I felt I did pretty good,” she said. “For a while I couldn’t get out of a big pack, so it made it difficult to get a good start.”
As the pack broke up Hughey was able to move through and get some spots.
“I just started going through people because my dad says if you lift your legs it will help you,” she explained. “I didn’t use a lot of energy on the hills because of how I ran but I passed a lot of people during the hills because they went out too fast and they died on the hills.”
Getting to the state meet was the perfect way to cap a successful career.
“I feel very accomplished,” she said. “I would have never have thought I would be here in the beginning. I feel proud of the season I had.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.