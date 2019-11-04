Sayre's Hughey runs well at state championships
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey approaches the finish line at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Hershey.

HERSHEY — The goal of every cross country runner is to get to the state championships. Sayre’s Kayla Hughey achieved that last week by placing fifth in her class at the District IV Championships.

On Saturday, Hughey ran a time of 22 minutes, 3.3 seconds to finish 88th in the PIAA Class A cross country championships, her final high school race.

She said that she was hung up by the pack for a while.

“I felt I did pretty good,” she said. “For a while I couldn’t get out of a big pack, so it made it difficult to get a good start.”

As the pack broke up Hughey was able to move through and get some spots.

“I just started going through people because my dad says if you lift your legs it will help you,” she explained. “I didn’t use a lot of energy on the hills because of how I ran but I passed a lot of people during the hills because they went out too fast and they died on the hills.”

Getting to the state meet was the perfect way to cap a successful career.

“I feel very accomplished,” she said. “I would have never have thought I would be here in the beginning. I feel proud of the season I had.”

