Athens well-represented on NTL Wrestling All-Star squad
Athens’ Gavin Bradley was the Northern Tier League Wrestler of the Year for the 2021 season.

 Morning Times Sports Department

ATHENS — Led by the obvious and only real choice for Wrestler of the Year Gavin Bradley, Athens Wildcats placed five wrestlers on either the first- or second-team.

The only NTL wrestler to make it to the state tournament, Bradley was 40-2 in his junior season, winning the North Section and District IV titles. He was also second in the East Regional and the PIAA Championships at 113.

Canton had first-team selections in senior Isaac Landis, who was 7-4 on the year at 120 and won the North Section title; sophomore Bailey Ferguson, 8-3 at 132 and second in the North Section; sophomore Hayden Ward, 11-3 at 138, North Section champion and second in District IV; freshman Hudson Ward, 10-2 at 145 and third in the North Section; and sophomore Riley Parker at 160 and a North Section champion.

Wyalusing’s three on the first team are freshman Clayton Carr, 14-2 at 106 and second in the North Section; Nick Woodruff, a junior who was 16-5 at 152 and a North Section champ; and at 189, senior Zach Shaffer (12-7) who was second in the North Section.

Rounding out the first-team All-Stars were Troy junior Seth Seymour, 21-6 at 126 and a North Section champion; North Penn/Liberty sophomore Kohen Lehman at 17-8 at 172, a North Section champion who was third in the Northeast Region; Towanda’s Clay Watkins, a senior at 215 who was 17-8, wn the Northeast Section and placed fifth at the District IV meet; and a junior from Williamson, Kade Sottolano, who was 30-4, a North Section champion and third in the District IV tourney.

Athens also placed four on the second team. They are freshman Mason Vanderpool, 14-6 at 120 and second in the North Section; sophomore Jake Courtney, 15-11 at 126 and third in the North Section; junior Kaden Setzer, 26-9 at 138 who was second in the North Section; junior Karter Rude, 24-9 at 160 and third in the North Section; and senior Zach Stafursky, 21-12 at 172 and second in the North Section.

Also on the second team are, from Canton: freshman Cohen Landis, 9-2 at 106; freshman Michael Davis, a co-second-team all star 5-4 at 152; and Derek Atherton-Ely, 11-2 at 189.

Towanda’s second-team All-stars are Evan Johnson at 152 and Alex Perez, 12-7 at 285.

The remaining All-Star selections are senior Joseph Schwenk of Troy at 113; North Penn/Loberty senior Patriot June, 8-5 at 132; Williamson freshman Joel Hultz, 12-14 at 145; and Williamson’ junior Mike Sipps, 22-8 at 215.

Canton took home the Staff of the Year award.

