COLUMBUS, OH — A stifling 2-3 zone defense sporting the color Orange took on the hardwood for a basketball tournament this past week, but it wasn’t the Syracuse University men’s basketball team. Instead it was former Syracuse University stars showcasing their talents under the team name of Boeheim’s Army in The Basketball Tournament. A semi-professional, single elimination basketball tournament where the winning team takes home a prize of one million dollars. Unfortunately, their run was put to a halt in a quarterfinal loss on Saturday.
When you take a look at Boeheim’s Army, you might recognize a few familiar faces. The team was comprised of all but one former Orange hoopers. The heart and soul of the team can be found no other place than with Eric Devendorf, a standout shooter and scorer who played for SU from 2005 to 2009. He has played with the Army for all six years of the tournament’s existence as the team’s point guard.
Filling up most of the other roster spots are newly former team standouts such as Andrew White, John Gillon and Malachi Richardson. All of whom have tested out professional waters since leaving the University just a couple years ago. 2013 graduate Brandon Triche also contributed to the team’s shooting ability as a starter.
The team had the size it needed to spark a run with Demetris Nichols and Dante Green who stand at 6’8 and 6’9, respectively. Both proved their ability to shoot the outside ball as well as rebound over the course of the week. The team’s center not only stood out with his height, but with his alma mater as well. Will Rayman, a 6’10 force on defense played his final season at Colgate University in 2020, where he was the Patriot League defensive player of the year.
Despite the team name, Boeheim’s Army is not coached by legendary coach Jim Boeheim. Instead, you will find Ryan Blackwell on the sidelines. A former player and 2000 graduate of Syracuse. During the academic year, Blackwell serves as the head boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, the 2018 New York State champion in Class AA.
It’s no question that the tournament had to be played out a little differently than expected. The field in past years has consisted of 64 teams, but this season it was limited to 24, as well as many other limitations and precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A five-day self-quarantine was required upon arrival as well as more than 3,000 COVID tests given while the players were in the bubble. A tournament rule was also in place stating that players could not leave their hotel unless they were heading to the arena. If this rule was violated, the entire team would be disqualified from the tournament. Team disqualification would also be handed out if any player or team member were to test positive for the virus. No fans were permitted at the event, but all of the games were televised on ESPN, so the made-for-television event had no shortage of fan exposure with its growing popularity.
After all the guidelines were met, it was finally time for Boeheim’s Army to get to work on the hardwood. A round of 16 exit a year ago led them to earn the No. 3 seed in this year’s bracket. That meant they earned a first round bye as a top eight seed to automatically advance to the round of 16. That was where they met up with Men of Mackey last Tuesday.
Game 1
No. 19 Men of Mackey, the Purdue alumni team came into the round of 16 with a matchup against the Army after a win on Sunday over No. 14 HeartFire. Tuesday’s matchup started off with excellent ball movement on both ends, but saw Boeheim’s Army create separation in the second quarter off of the transition game. The zone defense also held strong on 7’3 center Isaac Haas who was limited to just 12 points. That was enough to give the Syracuse alumni team a 42-32 lead at the half.
Boeheim’s Army was able to fend off a Men of Mackey comeback as they brought the score within two at the start of the Elam Ending. The Elam Ending is a TBT specialty where the clock stops with four minutes remaining. Eight points are added to whichever team is leading at that mark, that then becomes the target score. With a 68-66 lead at the start of the Elam Ending, Boeheim’s Army went on a run to defeat Men of Mackey by a final score of 76-69. Devendorf finished that game with a team-high 22 points.
Game 2
After two previous upset victories, No. 22 Sideline Cancer came into Saturday’s matchup with Boeheim’s Army eager for one more. Defense on both sides highlighted the first half as the SU alums missed their first ten three-point field goal attempts. Despite the rocky start, the score stood at a tie at the end of the first half as the teams put up 24 points each.
Even with a team full of shooters, Boeheim’s Army was still unable to knock down shots in the second half as Sideline Cancer heated up. Sideline Cancer blew the doors open in the second half as they sparked a 24-2 run to eventually eliminate the SU alumni group by a score of 65-48. Boeheim’s Army finished just 4-for-27 from beyond the arc while Eric Devendorf and Andrew White tacked on 14 and 11 points respectively.
Despite an exit earlier than expected, the Orange faithful still showed their constant support, because at the end of the day it didn’t matter about the money. What mattered was the players gave the community a sense of hope and excitement with the return of their favorite team. Perhaps the biggest gift they gave their fans this week was a sense of normalcy.
“Man, I appreciate Orange Nation as always,” Devendorf posted on social media after Saturday’s loss. “All love, Orange forever.”
