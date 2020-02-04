WATKINS GLEN — Up by two on Newark Valley coming into Tuesday’s IAC play, Waverly’s boys swept the host Senecas. The division title gives Waverly’s boys an automatic bid to the state qualifier later this month.
Waverly’s Lady Wolverines also got a sweep on the road.
Next up for Wolverines is the IAC Championships at 1 p.m. Saturday at Valley Bowling Center.
Boys
Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0
Derrick Canfield tackled the tough shot on the lanes in Watkins Glen and rolled a 211 and a 223 on the way to a 615.
Waverly won the games 876-819, 952-825 and 856-855 to take the fourth point 2,684-2,499.
Zach Vanderpool opened a 565 with a 225 and Matt Mauersberg added a 506 for the Wolverines.
Also for Waverly, Ashton Pritchard rolled a 492, Ethan Roberts had a 473 and Cody Blackwell checked in with a 443.
Matt Irwin led Watkins Glen with a 580.
Girls
Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0
The girls’ match was closer than the guys, but the Lady Wolverines prevailed.
Waverly won the games 809-752, 669-654 and 655-605 to take the point for total pinfall 2,133-2,011.
Rachel Houseknech led Waverly with a 481 that included a 177, Victoria Houseknecht opened a 442 with a 182 and Shantilly Decker had a 406.
Also for Waverly, Sadie VanAllen had a 388, Megan Lee rolled a 377 and Morgan Lee finished with a 333.
Ava Cowan led Watkins Glen with a match-best 516 that included a 181 and a 176.
