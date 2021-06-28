ATHENS — The Athens 9-11 Little League All-Stars ran into a bit of trouble on Saturday when they went up against Montrose in District 15 pool play. Montrose was able to use stellar pitching to go along with strong hitting to cruise over Athens by a score of 11-1 in a four-inning mercy rule.
Athens served this matchup as the away team, finding themselves batting first. After a scoreless top of the first, Montrose quickly piled in six runs; five of which coming before the second out was recorded by the defense.
Athens held Montrose scoreless in the second inning thanks to Peyton Williams coming to the mound with the bases loaded and two outs. She was able to get the final out of the inning with no damage done.
Williams started out the third inning strong, but Montrose was able to muster enough offense to tack on five more runs before the inning’s completion, giving them an 11-run advantage.
Athens then had one final chance to keep the game alive in the top of the fourth. Elliot Chilson used patience to get a walk, and was able to get all the way to third on stolen bases. A past ball allowed him to score the only run of the game for his team. However, Athens could not escape the mercy rule as the final out brought the game to its final margin of 10 runs.
Though Athens scored a run in the contest, they were not able to tally a hit. Williams was joined by Cam Johnson who shared a good portion of the pitching duties against Montrose.
After dropping their first game in pool play, Athens will have another crack at it on Monday when they host Sayre at 5 p.m.
Athens Minors 13, Canton 3The Athens minors All-Star team proved they needed just one inning to blow a contested game open against Canton on Sunday.
After trading runs in the first two innings, Athens held a 5-3 advantage with Canton scoring three in the second and Athens answering with four of their own. The two teams remained scoreless in the next inning and a half, but that was when Athens busted through the gates.
The team exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning to end the game in a mercy rule with a 10-run advantage.
Shea Davidson was a force for Athens at the plate as he cracked four hits. He also drove in three runs while scoring three of his own; holding responsibility for nearly half of his team’s runs.
Jacob Saxon and Ryan Hicks split the time on the mound evenly with two innings each. Saxon gave up three hits and three runs to start the game as Hicks came in as relief, giving just one hit and no runs.
Athens will return to the diamond on Thursday when they take on Wellsboro in the semifinal round. Wellsboro advanced with a 15-3 win over Tunkhannock.
