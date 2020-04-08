WAVERLY — Fresh off an impressive senior campaign on the hardwood, Waverly standout Scott Woodring has made his college choice as he recently announced his verbal commitment to play basketball at Mansfield University.
The six-foot-eight center had offers from several other schools, including a walk-on spot at Binghamton University, but ultimately decided that Mansfield was the best fit for him.
“It has a good education program and it’s close to home,” said Woodring, who averaged more than 26 points and 14 rebounds during his senior year at Waverly. “There’s (also) an opportunity in the basketball aspect … to have a chance to prove myself as a freshman.”
Woodring was averaging over 32 points per game in his junior season before he was sidelined by a knee injury. It was the second major injury, and second knee surgery, of his high school career.
“Dealing with any type of injury … there’s a physical hurdle and then there’s a mental hurdle. He was able to physically get over it the first time, and then re-injured it, and had to have another surgery, which was difficult for him,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said.
Judson also played basketball at Mansfield.
“He’s been through a lot in his life. He has persevered through every aspect of his life, and he came out probably being a better person because of all the challenges and adversity he’s gone through,” said Judson.
“It showed me that sometimes things don’t always go your way,” Woodring said about having to overcome two major injuries. “It’s a good life lesson … There are things that you can do to better yourself. It helped me work harder.”
That hard work has resulted in Woodring being able to play basketball at the college level, something Judson believes he will excel at.
“He’s worked extremely hard to get back to where he is today,” Judson said. “I know he’s going to have an outstanding career at Mansfield.”
“He’s so fundamentally skilled and has such a high basketball IQ,” he added.
Woodring, who also played football and baseball at Waverly, said he is most looking forward to being able to focus mainly on basketball and academics. He’ll be majoring in education at Mansfield.
“Just working at basketball and school, just doing those two things all the time,” he said. “I think it will be fun.”
