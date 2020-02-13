Local

Thurday, Feb. 6Boys Basketball

Sayre 74, Williamson 71 Athens 82, Towanda 47 Waverly 63, Edison 43

Girls Basketball

Waverly 59, Edison 35

———Friday, Feb. 7Boys Basketball

Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten, ppd

Girls Basketball

Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, ppd Sayre at Northeast Bradford, ppd. Troy at Athens, ppd.

———Saturday, Feb. 8Boys Basketball

Bloomsburg 74, Sayre 46 Lioyalsock 79, Athens 54

Girls Basketball

Athens 45, Lansing 29

BowlingBoysIAC Championships

1. Waverly, 2,942; 2. Lansing, 2,872; 3. Union Springs / Port Byron, 2,825; 4. Dryden, 2,811; 5. Groton, 2,709; 6. Tioga, 2,771; 7. Newark Valley, 2,609; 8. Candor, 2,529; 9. Watkins Glen, 2,528; 10. Odessa-Montour, 2,413; 11. Notre Dame, 2,352

GirlsIAC Championships

1. Union Springs / Port Byron, 2,752; 2. Waverly, 2,467; 3. Odessa-Montour, 2,214; 4. Groton, 2,211; 5. Candor, 2,207; 6. Notre Dame, 2,129; 7. Watkins Glen, 1,980; 8. Tioga, 1,906; 2. Lansing, 1,644

WrestlingSection IV Division II qualifiersQualifier A

1. Tioga, 254; 2. BGAH, 158; 3. Newark Valley, 155; 4. Walton-Delhi, 138; 5. Green-Oxford, 125.5; 6. Marathon, 105; 7. Dryden, 99.5; 8. Unatego-Unadilla Valley, 97; 9. Sidney, 94l 10. Lansing, 67; 11. Chenengo Valley, 64; 12. Odessa-Montour / Watkins Glen, 37; 13. Edison, 7

Qualifier B

1. Windsor; 270.5; 2. Norwich, 188.0; 3. Waverly, 151; 4. Owego, 121.5; 5. SVEC, 104.5; 6. Oneonta, 104; 7. Groton, 102; 8. Deposit-Hancock, 87; 9. Maine-Endwell, 76; 10. Whitney Point, 63.5; 11. Moravia, 54.

———Monday, Feb. 10Boys Basketball

Waverly 83, Troy 50 Athens 67, Edison 58 S-VE 56, Tioga 37

Girls Basketball

Athens 43, Troy 26 Northeast Bradford 54, Sayre 22 Tioga 58, S-VE 52

———Tuesday, Feb. 11Boys Basketball

Marathon 61, Tioga 31 Spencer-Van Etten 47, Candor 43

Girls Basketball

Tioga 56, Marathon 31 Waverly 58, Binghamton 41

———Wednesday, Feb. 12Girls Basketball

Tioga 65, Towanda 59

SwimmingNTL Championships at TowandaBoys

Athens 340; Towanda 287; Wellsboro 53; North Penn/Mansfield 28

Girls

Athens 365.5; Towanda 269.5; Sayre 113; North Penn/Mansfield 24

———Thursday, Feb. 13Girls Basketball

Waverly 62, Watkins Glen 40

NTL Showcase Showdown

Athens at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.

BoysNTL Showcase Showdown

Canton at Athens, 7 p.m.

———Friday, Feb. 14Boys Basktball

Montgomery at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Moravia, 7 p.m.

Bowling

Waverly, Tioga at Section IV Class Championships, 3 p.m.

———Saturday, Feb. 15Wrestling

Sayre, Athens at North Section Tournament at Troy, 8 a.m. Section IV Championships at Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton, 10 a.m.

Swimming

IAC Championships at Waverly, Diving, 9:30 a.m.; Swimming, Noon

Boys Basketball

Chenango Forks at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Winter Track

Waverly at Section IV State Qualifier at Cornell, 12:30 p.m.

Bowling

Waverly, Tioga at Section IV Class Championships, 9.a.m.

———Monday, Feb. 17Girls Basketball

Ithaca at Waverly, 5:30 p.m.

———Tuesday, Feb. 18Girls Basketball

Vestal at Waverly, 5:30 p.m.

———Tuesday, Feb. 18———Wednesday, Feb. 19Swimming

Section IV Prelims at Owego, 4:30 p.m.

———Thursday, Feb. 20Swimming

Section IV Diving Championships, TBD, 10:30 a.m.
