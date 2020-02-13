Local
Thurday, Feb. 6Boys Basketball
Sayre 74, Williamson 71 Athens 82, Towanda 47 Waverly 63, Edison 43
Girls Basketball
Waverly 59, Edison 35
———Friday, Feb. 7Boys Basketball
Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten, ppd
Girls Basketball
Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, ppd Sayre at Northeast Bradford, ppd. Troy at Athens, ppd.
———Saturday, Feb. 8Boys Basketball
Bloomsburg 74, Sayre 46 Lioyalsock 79, Athens 54
Girls Basketball
Athens 45, Lansing 29
BowlingBoysIAC Championships
1. Waverly, 2,942; 2. Lansing, 2,872; 3. Union Springs / Port Byron, 2,825; 4. Dryden, 2,811; 5. Groton, 2,709; 6. Tioga, 2,771; 7. Newark Valley, 2,609; 8. Candor, 2,529; 9. Watkins Glen, 2,528; 10. Odessa-Montour, 2,413; 11. Notre Dame, 2,352
GirlsIAC Championships
1. Union Springs / Port Byron, 2,752; 2. Waverly, 2,467; 3. Odessa-Montour, 2,214; 4. Groton, 2,211; 5. Candor, 2,207; 6. Notre Dame, 2,129; 7. Watkins Glen, 1,980; 8. Tioga, 1,906; 2. Lansing, 1,644
WrestlingSection IV Division II qualifiersQualifier A
1. Tioga, 254; 2. BGAH, 158; 3. Newark Valley, 155; 4. Walton-Delhi, 138; 5. Green-Oxford, 125.5; 6. Marathon, 105; 7. Dryden, 99.5; 8. Unatego-Unadilla Valley, 97; 9. Sidney, 94l 10. Lansing, 67; 11. Chenengo Valley, 64; 12. Odessa-Montour / Watkins Glen, 37; 13. Edison, 7
Qualifier B
1. Windsor; 270.5; 2. Norwich, 188.0; 3. Waverly, 151; 4. Owego, 121.5; 5. SVEC, 104.5; 6. Oneonta, 104; 7. Groton, 102; 8. Deposit-Hancock, 87; 9. Maine-Endwell, 76; 10. Whitney Point, 63.5; 11. Moravia, 54.
———Monday, Feb. 10Boys Basketball
Waverly 83, Troy 50 Athens 67, Edison 58 S-VE 56, Tioga 37
Girls Basketball
Athens 43, Troy 26 Northeast Bradford 54, Sayre 22 Tioga 58, S-VE 52
———Tuesday, Feb. 11Boys Basketball
Marathon 61, Tioga 31 Spencer-Van Etten 47, Candor 43
Girls Basketball
Tioga 56, Marathon 31 Waverly 58, Binghamton 41
———Wednesday, Feb. 12Girls Basketball
Tioga 65, Towanda 59
SwimmingNTL Championships at TowandaBoys
Athens 340; Towanda 287; Wellsboro 53; North Penn/Mansfield 28
Girls
Athens 365.5; Towanda 269.5; Sayre 113; North Penn/Mansfield 24
———Thursday, Feb. 13Girls Basketball
Waverly 62, Watkins Glen 40
NTL Showcase Showdown
Athens at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.
BoysNTL Showcase Showdown
Canton at Athens, 7 p.m.
———Friday, Feb. 14Boys Basktball
Montgomery at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Moravia, 7 p.m.
Bowling
Waverly, Tioga at Section IV Class Championships, 3 p.m.
———Saturday, Feb. 15Wrestling
Sayre, Athens at North Section Tournament at Troy, 8 a.m. Section IV Championships at Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton, 10 a.m.
Swimming
IAC Championships at Waverly, Diving, 9:30 a.m.; Swimming, Noon
Boys Basketball
Chenango Forks at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Winter Track
Waverly at Section IV State Qualifier at Cornell, 12:30 p.m.
Bowling
Waverly, Tioga at Section IV Class Championships, 9.a.m.
———Monday, Feb. 17Girls Basketball
Ithaca at Waverly, 5:30 p.m.
———Tuesday, Feb. 18Girls Basketball
Vestal at Waverly, 5:30 p.m.
———Tuesday, Feb. 18———Wednesday, Feb. 19Swimming
Section IV Prelims at Owego, 4:30 p.m.
———Thursday, Feb. 20Swimming
