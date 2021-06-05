Monday, May 24
Softball
Tioga 3, Candor 0
Notre Dame 11, Waverly 4
Baseball
Edison at Tioga, ppd. Waverly 15, Notre Dame 7
Boys Golf
SVEC 173, Tioga 192 Tioga 192, Trumansburg 207
Tennis
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 2
Girls Golf
Waverly 235, Johnson City incomplete
Track & Field
Waverly, Watkins Glen, Notre Dame at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
———
Tuesday, May 25
Boys Golf
Trumansburg def. Waverly Scores N/A
Girls Golf
Waverly 229, Watkins Glen incomplete
Softball
Lansing 8, Waverly 5
Track & Field
Candor, Edison, Newfield, Tioga at IAC Small School Divisional Meet at Odessa-Montour, 5 p.m.
———
Wednesday, May 26
Softball
SVE at Waverly, ppd.
Edison at Tioga, ppd.
Baseball
Trumansburg at SVEC (Candor), ppd.
Newark Valley at Waverly, ppd.
PIAA Class AAAA Semifinal at Central Columbia
Montourville vs. Athens, 5ppd.
Boys Golf
Watkins Glen at Waverly, (Shepard Hills), ppd.
Tioga at Newark AValley (Grandview Farms), ppd.
Girls Golf
Waverly 235, SVEC 284
Tennis
Notre Dame at Waverly, ppd.
———
Thursday, May 27
Baseball
Waverly ay Hohnson City
SVEC at Lansing
PIAA Class AA Semifinal at Central Columbia
Sayre vs. Canton, 4 p.m.
PIAA Class AAAA Semifinal at Central Columbia
Montourville vs. Athens, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Watkins Glen at Waverly, 3 p.m.
———
Friday, May 28
Softball
PIAA Class AAAA Semifinal
Shamokin vs. Athens at Elm Park, 5 p.m.
Baseball
Tioga at Whitney Point, Noon
SVEC at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
Waverly at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Waverly at Fast Times Invite, Corning, 4 p.m.
S-VE at Newark Valley Invite, 10 a.m.
PIAA Championships at Shppensburg, 9 a.m.
———
Saturday, May 29
Baseball
Whitney Point at SVEC (Nichols Park)
———
Tuesday, June 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.