Monday, May 24

Softball

Tioga 3, Candor 0

Notre Dame 11, Waverly 4

Baseball

Edison at Tioga, ppd. Waverly 15, Notre Dame 7

Boys Golf

SVEC 173, Tioga 192 Tioga 192, Trumansburg 207

Tennis

Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 2

Girls Golf

Waverly 235, Johnson City incomplete

Track & Field

Waverly, Watkins Glen, Notre Dame at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

———

Tuesday, May 25

Boys Golf

Trumansburg def. Waverly Scores N/A

Girls Golf

Waverly 229, Watkins Glen incomplete

Softball

Lansing 8, Waverly 5

Track & Field

Candor, Edison, Newfield, Tioga at IAC Small School Divisional Meet at Odessa-Montour, 5 p.m.

———

Wednesday, May 26

Softball

SVE at Waverly, ppd.

Edison at Tioga, ppd.

Baseball

Trumansburg at SVEC (Candor), ppd.

Newark Valley at Waverly, ppd.

PIAA Class AAAA Semifinal at Central Columbia

Montourville vs. Athens, 5ppd.

Boys Golf

Watkins Glen at Waverly, (Shepard Hills), ppd.

Tioga at Newark AValley (Grandview Farms), ppd.

Girls Golf

Waverly 235, SVEC 284

Tennis

Notre Dame at Waverly, ppd.

———

Thursday, May 27

Baseball

Waverly ay Hohnson City

SVEC at Lansing

PIAA Class AA Semifinal at Central Columbia

Sayre vs. Canton, 4 p.m.

PIAA Class AAAA Semifinal at Central Columbia

Montourville vs. Athens, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Watkins Glen at Waverly, 3 p.m.

———

Friday, May 28

Softball

PIAA Class AAAA Semifinal

Shamokin vs. Athens at Elm Park, 5 p.m.

Baseball

Tioga at Whitney Point, Noon

SVEC at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

Waverly at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Waverly at Fast Times Invite, Corning, 4 p.m.

S-VE at Newark Valley Invite, 10 a.m.

PIAA Championships at Shppensburg, 9 a.m.

———

Saturday, May 29

Baseball

Whitney Point at SVEC (Nichols Park)

———

Tuesday, June 1

 
