Wolverines embark on season of uncertainty

WAVERLY — Going into any football season has its share of unknowns — new players, new issues, new opponents to name a few.
The 2021 SPRING football season has added a whole slew of new unknowns. There’s a schedule, but will it all play out? Will you have games drop from your schedule and new ones replace them?
And what effect will the ongoing pandemic have on your team’s psyche?
All of that is merely the backdrop for New York State’s abbreviated football season. For Waverly, all of that is playing into a season in which even Head Coach Jason Miller has no idea what to expect even after a pair of scrimmages.
“We have some guys who will play hard,” he said. “I think that it’s so early in the year it’s hard to even evaluate — I can’t say where we’re at. I feel unprepared. There’s a lot to do. We’re trying to put a product out there and it’s just challenging. I can’t give any opinions. We had two scrimmages this weekend. We compete. That’s the one thing I know. I feel like we’re going to go out and compete with people.
First up is a home date tonight with a Tioga team that’s perennially in the state semis.
And that is part of why Miller’s showing some signs of stress.
“How we execute, how we tackle, how we block — there are a lot of questions. I think as the season goes on, maybe some of those things will develop. Going into week 1 I don’t know how anybody can sit here and say ‘I feel great about’ something. They’re either oblivious and optimistic or they’re in a much better situation. If you have a bunch of experience coming back, you’re going to feel real good.”
Miller admitted that he wasn’t one of those who feel good.
“We don’t have experience. I feel good about our quarterback. I feel good about our tailback. I feel good about our secondary. They played at a high level last year competing against some very good competition.
Everybody else is brand stinking new.
The guys Miller knows he can frely on are freshman quarterback Joey Tomasso, senior tailback Dave Hallett and linemen such as seniors Hunter Rando and Logan Shipman and sophomore Ty Beeman.
He said that there isn’t much depth up front for a Wolverines team that will have a lot of guys going both ways.
He noted that the Wolverines have a mix of sophomores and freshmen in the “skill” positions, but did tout two senior returnees
“We have (senior) Aidan Westbrook back. Probably our most dynamic and fastest player back is (senior) Caden Wheeler, who started on both sides of the ball for us last year.”
After that, Miller said that the experience is thin.
“(Senior) Gaven Anthony played a little bit in the secondary but was injured early in the year and Cayden Turcsik is the other guard and played linebacker for us last season. In different spots we have players with at least nine games of experience, but overall it’s a really inexperienced team.”
It doesn’t help an inexperienced team to have a truncated offseason program.
The Wolverines — and everybody else — are coming into 2021 without the usual off-season work.
“We’re playing guys both ways and they’re not in great condition as it is. We have some young players who don’t understand what it means to be completely “all in.’ They’re talented kids, but that takes a long time to develop and I didn’t have that opportunity. People are going to have to learn the hard way that if you don’t perform or do what you’re expected to do — kids don’t understand the team concept. We have a lot to learn and we’re going to learn while we’re doing it.”
Will playing at this time of the year be an advantage for the fall? Miller doesn’t want to hear the question.
“Everybody seems to want to talk about the fall, but I’m trying to make sure we’re doing our very best to provide for the kids that are playing now. You make mistakes. You think we’re going to have this next year, we’re going to have that next year. I’ve learned through this season that what you expect to have is not quite what you’re going to get. It’s really a bad mistake to say we’re preparing for the future. That’s just not the case. To me, the most important thing is now. If we’re thinking ahead, we’re really doing a disservice to the seniors. I want to be real good right now and we have a long ways to go to get there.”
He has just 10 seniors and seven juniors on his 45-man varsity and JV list. That means that 28 are sophomores and under.
Miller knows what he has back.
“Westbrook, Wheeler and Hallett started in the secondary. Of the seven in the secondary we have three back. Turcsik was also in the mix at linebacker and we have one starter (Rando) back up front.
He also knows where he’llm have to mrely on youth.
“Either way, we’re looking at starting a sophomore at one of the defensive ends and someone who didn’t get much experience last year in senior Kam Peters and junior Jake Forest who didn’t get as much experience last year. He played JVs.
“A lot of them have been in the program, but they don’t have varsity time.
We have some young receivers but they’re young or inexperienced. We have junior Brady Blauvelt, who is coming back out for football after not playing for three years, junior Tyler Talada, who broke his ankle in the second game of the season on JVs last year and, Isaiah Bretz, who is a sophomore and Westbrook on the other side. In the slot we have freshman Jay Pipher, sophomore Kayleb Bechy, Caden Wheeler and Anthony. Tight end is a big question for us. If there’s anything we’re thinking ahead to is ‘throw it all at them and they get what they get.’”
Of course, the $64,000 question is this: What will you consider a successful season?
“If they play hard and give 100-percent effort; if they learn how to prepare for a game, which for many of these guys will be drastically different from what they’re used to; if they learn to be supportive of their teammates; if they learn to understand that there’s a standard that we try to have in Waverly football; if they learn that they’re as good a person off the field as they are on the field; if you learn that you can go to a restaurant, have a team dinner and not act like like a buffoon; if you learn to address people in this building as sir and ma’am and just be a better person, then that’s a successful season.”
