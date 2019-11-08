WINDSOR — Top-seeded Windsor held seed, but Waverly, the sixth seed and easily the lowest seed in the Section IV Class C volleyball semifinals, broke rank and qualified for Saturday’s Section IV championships.
Waverly will play Windsor for the Class C crown at 2 p.m. Saturday at Corning-Painted Post High School.
In Thursday’s round-robin semifinals, Windsor topped Waverly 25-14 and 25-12. Waverly bounced back to top Trumansburg 25-22 ands 25-21, and then split with Edison. The Spartans won the first set 25-20, but Waverly won the second set 25-19.
The result left Windsor at 5-1 and Waverly at 3-3 with both Trumansburg and Edison 2-6. Since the top two teams advance, Waverly will get to take its shot.
The main highlight, other than advancing to the final, came when Chloe Croft handed out the 1,000th assist of her career. She came in needing 22 assists and had 35 to put her assists mark at 1,013. She also had 17 points and 22 digs for the Lady Wolverines.
Also for Waverly, Paige Lewis had 15 kills, seven blocks and 14 digs; Adriannah Clinton finished with 19 digs, nine points and seven kills; and Maddy Goodwin ended the night with 20 digs and 11 kills.
In addition, Morgan Adams packaged 10 digs, nine points and a block; Sidney Tomasso had eight points and a block; and Aryan Peters logged 17 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.