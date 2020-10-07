SAYRE — Playing a girl down from beginning to end with a first-time goalie makes it very tough to be competitive in a soccer game. That was the situation Sayre’s Lady Redskins faced Tuesday night and the result was an 8-3 win for visiting North Penn/Mansfield.

Kiersten Mitstifer scored four times for the Tigers, who took a 5-1 lead into the half.

Sayre’s Courtney Sindoni tallied twice, including a goal in the first half that made it 2-1 just a minute after Mitstifer’s second goal of he half.

Jaclyn Nelson, Hannah Grinnell and Sophia Domenech added goals for the Tigers and Elizabeth Shaw scored for Sayre.

Though shorthanded, Sayre managed nine shots and scored on three of the four on goal.

NP/M fired off 29 shots at rookie goalie Daija Foux. She logged 11 saves.

