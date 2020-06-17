OLEAN — Jamestown Community College has other sports at its Jamestown campus, but cross country at the Cattaraugus campus in Olean is the first sport at the satellite campus since the 2015-2016 school year. It’s also the only sport to be currently offered at Olean, although they are hoping to expand the offerings.
The local connection? Sayre and St. Bonaventure graduate Sydney Beeman is the first coach of the fledgling program.
“We did have men’s basketball, women’s soccer and men’s an women’s golf,” said Beeman of the Jayhawks’ Olean campus. “The last few years everything has been canceled because they didn’t have enough people to do it or didn’t have a coach for it. They discontinued all of their sports and this year they voted on it and decided that cross country was the best for the area.”
It’s fairly uncommon for a recent graduate — Beeman graduated from St. Bonaventure in December of 2019 with a degree in human movement science — to step in as a head coach, but Beeman came highly recommended.
“The athletic director for Jamestown (George Sisson) contacted St. Bonaventure Coach Bob MacFarlane, who was my coach in college. I had just graduated and was still in the area. He said that I’d be a perfect fit. I was basically the only person they really looked into. I got lucky, really.”
Beeman certainly had the chops. She holds the 6K record at Division I St. Bonaventure and is in the top 10 list in the 5K as well as the 800- and 1500-meters as a member of the women’s track team.
Beeman said that they did get a slow start with recruiting.
“We are starting with the local seniors because we really don’t know what’s going to happen this year,” she said. “Without having track this year, a lot of them don’t know where they’re going. I’m going to start recruiting in the area for kids who aren’t decided yet or don’t want to go to a school far away because they don’t know if they’re going to go.”
At this point, she’s just hoping they get to go back. The school has said that they are, but hasn’t given a when.
“Everything’s up in the air. We’re not sure if we’ll go back and if we don’t, we’ll just push everything back another year. By the time October comes, there wouldn’t be any point for us to start cross country. We’d lose the entire season.”
At this point, she’s being properly optimistic.
“I hope that I can be able to have all of them start practicing in the middle of August.”
Beeman said that she can recruit from among around 40 western NY communities.
She has a few goals for the first-year team and they go beyond athletics.
“I’m really just interested in improving as athletes, as students and as people. When they come in, I’ll look at their times and will look forward to seeing improvement as a whole.”
Women run either 5K or 6K and men run either 8K or 10K.
Beeman said there is an adjustment, particularly for the guys.
“For men it is differently a lot different. For women, it’s a little easier to adjust to.”
Beeman made that adjustment just a few years ago after graduating from Sayre in 2016. She believes her recent experience may be able to help her incoming athletes make the switch.
“I think it’ll help a lot. I think I’ll use the training that I did in high school and in college and I know how to do it from distance running to sprinting and everything in between. I think that’ll help a lot. Not all runners are the same and I think I can use what worked best for me and also what I’ve seen over the years with my teammates and what my coaches have done in the past.”
As is the case with other JCC programs, the Jayhawks Cross Country team will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association. It will be the 13th men’s team and 14th women’s team at JCC with the rest being at the Jamestown campus.
