WELLSBORO — Athens needed just one more win to nail down yet another Northern Tier League championship.
Wellsboro would strike first, but the Wildcats rallied for a 2-1 victory to secure the league crown.
Will Poirier scored on a direct kick from 11 yards out to give Wellsboro a 1-0 lead midway through the first.
Aaron Lane collected the ball off his chest and got a shot off through pressure and scored in the 34th minute to tie things up.
That score held through halftime and most of the second half.
After 56 scoreless minutes, Athens’ Jesse Sumner found the back of the net with just 1:31 to go in the game. Athens limited Wellsboro to just five shots and touched off 12. Athens also had more corner kicks than Wellsboro did at 4-2, but the Hornets had additional direct kicks, taking six to the Wildcats’ three.
Between the pipes, Wellsboro’s Ethan Ryan had seven saves, and Athens’ Joel Maslin logged two saves.
Athens will play again today as the Wildcats visit Corning at 7 p.m.
