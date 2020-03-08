Chandler vaults to third at state meet

STATEN ISLAND — Waverly’s Isaac Chandler has been a man on a mission since the end of last season. That mission has been to improve. Chandler has done just that and in record-setting fashion.
On Saturday, Chandler set a new school and Section IV records with a best pole vault of 15 feet, 6 inches at the New York State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. The feat earned him third place in both the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and and the Federation meet, which also includes the Public School Athletic League, the Catholic High School Athletic Association and the Association of Independent Schools.
Chandler and fourth-place finisher Miguel Negrete of Walkill matched W. Slater Costantine’s height, but Costantine, of Saquoit Valley, had fewer misses than the other two and Chandler had fewer misses than Negrete.
The old Section record (Chandler set the indoor school mark at 15-0 earlier this season) was a 15-5 set in 2018 by Vestal’s Johannes Stromburg.
Shane Racey repeated as state champ by topping out at 16-2.
“It was awesome. I really just enjoyed the time getting to compete with everybody that I’ve grown to know over the last two years,” said Chandler.
It took Chandler all three attempts to clear the bar at 15-6. Had he missed that last chance, he would have finished lower in the order.
“It was really crushing seeing Slater and Shane clear it before me,” said Chandler. “Having to clear it on my third attempt was nerve wracking, knowing that if I didn’t clear it, I would have placed, probably fifth or sixth.”
Chandler has done 16-0, but that was at a USATF meet, which is not a school event. Therefore, that mark doesn’t count for league, school or section honors. Still, Chandler said that hitting the 16-foot mark over the summer was a confidence boost.
“It gave me confidence coming in with the possibility of placing really high,” he said. “It was definitely a little bit of (the monkey off)my back knowing that I’ve gone that high before so I didn’t have to do anything I’ve never done, but it’s something I haven’t done this season so there was still a ton of pressure going in there with a bunch of guys who have done it this season.”
The outdoor season is virtually upon us, but Chandler has the New Balance Nationals on Saturday at The Armory in New York City.
He said that the performance at states, in spite of being sick and coming just a few weeks after returning to action from an injury, could help his performance at nationals.
“It’s definitely going to be something that pushes me to do better at that meet.”
Chandler wanted to be sure to give some props to the guys who helped him get there.
“Being there surrounded by people who are so supportive, including both my teammates and the people I was competing against was a great scene,” he said. “Going in there and being able to do well was icing on the cake.”
“I wanted to credit both of my Waverly coaches (Dave Hogan and Scott Baird) and my pole vault coach Matt Scheffler for always being there, helping out and pushing me to be the best I can be.”
