WAVERLY — Host Waverly swept Newark Valley’s boys and the Lady Wolverines battled a three-player girls team with a predictable outcome.
Waverly will visit Notre Dame at Rossi Lanes at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys
Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0
Zach Vanderpool, Derrick Canfield and Matt Mauersberg topped the 600-pin plateau as the Wolverines got the sweep.
Waverly won the first game 1,007-1,002, the second 928-807 and the third 1,003-919. The Wolverines took the point for total pinfall 2,938-2,728.
Vanderpool led the way with a 646 that opened with a 214 and finished with a 237. Mauersburg had a 269 in the opener of his 619 series and Canfield wrapped up a 613 with a 234.
Also for Waverly, Ashton Pritchard rolled a steady 527; Richard Stevens wound up with a 501; and Cody Blackwell finished with a 470.
Alex Umiker had a 223 and a 203 in his 607 series to lead Newark Valley, and John Fiacco opened his 554 with a 246 for the Cardinals.
Girls
Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0
It wasn’t just that the Lady Cardinals’ were shorthanded that gave Waverly the win. The Houseknechts had something to do with it, too.
Waverly won the games 873-490, 831-516 and 848-406 to take the fourth point 2,552-1,412.
Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly with a 607 that was built on a 211, a 196 and a 200. Rachel Houseknecht added a 544 that openwd with a 182 and closed with a 205.
Also for he Lady Wolverines, Morgan Lee opened her 478 with a 194; Shantilly Decker had a 180 in the middle of her 442; Sadie VanAllen had a steady 433; and Megan Lee finished with a 398.
Lily Austin rolled a 499 to lead Newark Valley.
