ATHENS — The Athens volleyball team picked up a 3-1 win over rival Sayre on Monday night.
Athens won the first set 25-18 before Sayre took the second 25-23. The host Wildcats won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-20 to secure the victory.
Grayce Witherow led Athens with 18 service points and five digs. Kylie Jayne added 12 kills, and Taylor Walker chipped in four kills and two digs.
Athens also got 28 assists and seven points from Kayleigh Miller in the win.
Sayre was led by Lexi Post with 17 points and five digs. Julia Boyle finished with eight points and eight assists, and Gabby Randall added four kills and three blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.