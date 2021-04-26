The Waverly swim team finished third at class sectionals on Saturday, with 271 points.
Notre Dame was sixth at 214 and Watkins Glen won at 435 points.
Allie O’Brien, MacKenzie Gillette, Violet Daly and Alexandra Welliver took third in the 200 medley relay for Notre Dame in 2:05.72 and Waverly’s Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen, Delaney Vascoe and Sphia Desisti finished fourth in 2:08.53.
O’Brien was second in 2:22.25 in the 200 IM and Vascoe finished fifth in 2:35.96.
In the diving competition, Waverly’s Josie VanDyke was second at 256.45 and Natalie Garrity was fourth at 170.30.
Welliver was third in the 100 free for Notre Dame in 59.20 and Mira Kittle of Waverly was 10th in 1:06.21.
Desisti, Sharpsteen, Vascoe and Benjamin took fifth in the 200 free relay in 1:55.81 and Gillette, Alexis Collins, Erica Parks and Welliver were sixth for Notre Dame in 1:58.69.
Gillette finished third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.94 and Vascoe was fourth in 1:21.71 while Desisti finished seventh in 1:27.92.
Mara Callear of Waverly took 10th in the 200 free in 2:26.72 and in the 50 free Desisti was ninth in 28.53 and Kittle was 10th in 28.74.
Sharpsteen was sixth in the 100 fly in 1:10.85 and in the 500 free Welliver took fourth in 6:22.22. Callear was fifth in 6:35.28 and Parks was 10th for Notre Dame in 7:03.30.
O’Brien was third in the 100 back for Notre Dame in 1:01.87 and Benjamin was fourth in 1:08.02.
Collins, Hannah Gonzalez, Daly and O’Brien took fifth for Notre Dame in the 400 free relay and Callear, Nicole Bunke, VanDyke and Kittle took sixth for Waverly in 4:49.16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.