Players to watch
Unatego: RB Caden Clow; LOB Leo Temple; DT/C Owen Reed; G Lee Stockton; DT Lenny Miller.
Tioga: RB Emmett Wood; QB Brady Worthing; WR Mason Booser; OL/DL Aaron Howard; OL/DL Dakota Howey.
———
Fast Facts
Unatego: The Trojans, currently 0-3, have four winning seasons in the last five years ... The Trojans have allowed 133 points in three games (44.3 per game) ... Unatego has not met since 2014, a 43-13 playoff win for Tioga.
Tioga: The Tigers were out-gained in each of the first two weeks but still managed wins ... Booser has three picks and four recepotions on the season ... Wood and Worthing had pick-sixes covering more than 70 yards each last weekend.
———
Last five
Unatego: 29-20.
Tioga: 46-15
———
Last season
Unatego: 5-4
Tioga: 9-3.
