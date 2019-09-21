WYALUSING — Isaiah Firestine rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns, and Brayden Horton threw for 252 yards and two scores as Sayre spoiled Wyalusing Valley’s Homecoming, 41-20, Friday.
The Redskins raced out to a 27-0 lead through the first 12:49 of the game starting with Firestine’s three-yard scoring plunge with 9:59 to play in the first quarter.
Donovan Wynn blocked a Wyalusing punt later in the first quarter and recovered it on the Ram 3, setting up Firestine’s touchdown run on first down.
Later in the frame, Patrick Casterline capped a 62-yard, seven-play scoring march with a one-yard run for a 20-0 lead with 44 seconds remaining.
Corbin Brown’s interception set up Sayre’s fourth score, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Horton to Ethan Miller just 49 seconds into the second quarter.
The Rams finally got on the board after recovering a fumble on the Sayre 32.
Mitchell Burke hit Kashawn Cameron with a 20-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 27-6.
Sayre surprised Wyalusing with a successful onside kick to open the second half.
Horton capped the 39-yard march with a seven-yard scoring toss to Brown. Nik Bentley’s extra-point kick gave Sayre a 34-6 lead less than two minutes into the second half.
Burke and Cameron hooked up again later in the third quarter for a 59-yard touchdown pass. Burke ran for the two-point conversion, cutting the Sayre lead to 34-14 with 4:38 on the clock.
Early in the fourth quarter, Sayre mounted an 11-play, 67-yard scoring march capped by Firestine’s two-yard run. Bentley’s PAT give the Redskins a 41-14 lead with 6:37 left in the game.
Wyalusing answered with a 68-yard march, culminating in Burke’s two-yard flip to Shane Fuhrey with 3:18 left in the game.
Sayre finished with 382 total yards, led by Horton, who was 13-for-25 passing.
The Redskins held the Rams to 46 rushing yards, but Burke, after a 411-yard outing against Athens, had 189 yards on 16 completions.
Penalties were a factor for both teams as they combined for 23 assessed violations for 205 yards.
