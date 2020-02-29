ONEONTA — The No. 5 Waverly Wolverines rallied from down 13 at the half to get within five points of No. 4 Oneonta in Friday night’s Section IV Class B Quarterfinals, but that would be as close as they would get.
In the end, Oneonta would pull away for a 65-53 win over Waverly. The Wolverines end their season with a 15-6 record while the Yellowjackets will head to the semifinals with a probable matchup with No. 1 Seton Catholic.
“We battle from behind all game long, getting down 13 at the half. We really came out in the second half and played good in the third quarter,” Waverly Coach Lou Judson said.
After trailing 38-25 at the break, the Wolverines outscored Oneonta 19-13 in the third to cut it to a seven-point deficit.
Waverly would get the Oneonta lead down to just five with just over five minutes left.
“We made good decisions. We didn’t turn the basketball over, and we gave ourselves opportunities,” said Judson on the difference in the second half. “Our defense was connected, and we got defensive rebounds, got out in transition and made some plays. And Scotty, obviously, was tough in that third quarter, making plays in the low post and getting some offensive rebounds.”
Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the Yellowjackets would hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the game away.
Scott Woodring finished his Waverly career with another big night as the standout scored a game-high 36 points and hauled in 13 rebounds.
Waverly would also get seven points, four assists and three rebounds from Joey Tomasso. Aiden Westbrook added four points and three rebounds in the loss.
The ending wasn’t what the Wolverines were hoping for, but Judson was happy with his team’s effort all season long.
“I’m super proud of the team. We accomplished a lot this year. I think maybe more than most people may have thought,” said Judson. “My kids gave it all they had tonight, and sometimes the other team is just maybe a little bit better than you.”
Oneonta was led by Graham Wooden with 24 points. Zyeir Lawrence added 16 points and Khi Atchison finished with 14 points.
Judson and the Wolverines will bring plenty of talent back next year, but the longtime head coach knows they will miss senior captains Woodring and Jalen McCarty.
“Scott Woodring had an unbelievable high school career, and I know that he’s going to do some special things at the next level,” Judson said. “Jalen McCarty just three years ago was wrestling, and he made himself into a good basketball player, tenacious defender and a leader on my basketball team. They are going to be missed.”
While Woodring and McCarty will be tough to replace, Judson is excited for the future of Waverly boys basketball.
“I’ve got a lot of guys coming back. I’ve got only three seniors on the team, two that play. The JV team was tough this year, so I’m looking forward to the upcoming years. It’s bittersweet though because I lose two senior leaders and captains in Jalen McCarty and Scott Woodring,” Judson said.
