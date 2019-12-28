WAVERLY — Towanda was able to hang with Waverly for the first two minutes of Friday’s Valley Christmas Tournament opener. Then Scott Woodring took over and the Wolverines rolled to a 64-33 win over the Black Knights.
After the Wolverines took a 10-point lead — in the last 30 seconds of the first quarter — their smallest lead the rest of the way was 11 points at a couple of places in the second quarter.
With his team down 4-2, Woodring went on a personal nine-point run. He took a pass from Caden Hollywood for two, converted an old-style three-point play and converted after being fouled on a three-pointer for a four-point play.
After ending the first quarter with two more offensive rebounds for points, Woodring staked his squad to a 20-8 lead.
“Overall, we didn’t play out best,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson. “Scotty kind of kept us in it in the first half and had a very good individual performance for him — probably his best of the year.”
Woodring finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and a pair of steals.
“That’s what you expect from your best player,” said Judson. “He’s going to carry us when he needs to carry us and we’ve really played well when he’s kind of struggled. We rely on each other.”
Waverly’s lead ranged from 14 to 11 points through much of the second period, then Woodring and Hollywood combined for an eight-point run to end the half up 32-15.
Waverly pushed the lead out to 20 early in the third quarter and Towanda never got closer than 19 the rest of the way.
Jalen McCarty added eight points, six rebounds and four assists for Waverly; Peyton Bowen had five rebounds and four steals; and Griffen Stein had five boards.
“At the end of the day, we put a pretty good game together,” said Judson.
Tanner Kunkle led Towanda with 10 points, four steals and four rebounds, and Trent Kithcart added four rebounds and four assists.
Towanda will play Sayre at Sayre 3:30 p.m. today in the consolation game.
Waverly will play Athens at Athens at 8 p.m. for the title.
