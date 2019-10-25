The Tioga Tigers closed out the regular season undefeated after coming away victorious against the Deposit/Hancock Eagles by a score of 47-32. The Tigers came out of the gates firing on all cylinders on senior night to gain a substantial lead in the early portion of the game. However, the Eagles made sure that the end of the game would be no walk in the park for Tioga.
Head Coach Nick Aiello spoke on his team’s success this season through the leadership of his seniors. “You don’t go 8-0 without having great senior leadership. I’m proud of these kids, and I think they have what it takes to lead our team in the post season.”
The Tiger offense scored the first three touchdowns of the game before the the Eagles were able to answer by putting up two in the first quarter and one in the second. Emmett Wood punched in the first two touchdowns from three and four yards respectively to put Tioga up 13-0.
In the second quarter, the Tigers were able to put together a 76-yard drive that was capped off by a senior Jared Lamb touchdown run. That run was good for his first varsity career touchdown.
After Deposit/Hancock put themselves on the scoreboard, Wood took little time to return the favor with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give his team a 27-6 lead heading into halftime.
The next period of action saw Tioga’s passing game flourish as they were able to drive down the field through the arm of Brady Worthing. That drive was capped off by yet another short touchdown run from Wood to put the Tigers up by 28.
Down 34-6 in the third quarter, Tyler Santamaria and the rest of the Eagle offense got to work putting up two straight touchdowns to make it a two-possession ball game. In that stretch, Santamaria threw a 30-yard touchdown pass and then followed up with a one-yard touchdown run. Santamaria finished the game with three total touchdowns and 202 yards through the air.
Two plays later, Wood scored from 41 yards out to score his fourth and final touchdown of the game and put Tioga up 40-18. Wood also recorded 144 rushing yards on 17 carries.
The two teams traded one more touchdown each before the end of the contest. Santamaria floated another long touchdown pass for 41 yards to inch closer, but sophomore Isaac Peterson of Tioga returned the favor with a 45-yard touchdown run to close out the match and give the Tigers a 47-32 home win.
With the victory, the Tioga Tigers are now 8-0 and will have the No. 1 seed in the Class D Section IV playoffs. The Tigers will take on the Delhi Bulldogs in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Johnson City. Tioga is trying to get to the Sectional Championship game for the eighth time in nine years with a win.
“The playoffs are a whole different animal,” said Aiello. “You’re going against the best of the best every single week, but we have guys that have been there before, so I expect them to set the tone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.