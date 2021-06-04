AURORA, NY —The hunt for another IAC championship started on Thursday night at Wells College for the Waverly Wolverines. The IAC south regular season champs shook off a rusty start to erase a deficit and cruise past the Union Springs Wolves by a score of 21-6.
The Wolverines exploded for 20 runs in the final four innings, banging out a total of 25 hits. Thomas Hand sparked the offense with five hits; helping Waverly punch its ticket to the IAC championship game.
After holding Waverly to no runs in the top of the first, pitcher Ryan Bailey hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning to steal the early lead.
The Wolverines were able to tie up the ball game in the third, then jumped into the lead in the following inning thanks to Joey Tomasso recording three of the first four RBI.
After leading 4-2 in the fifth, Waverly went to work scoring 17 runs in the final three innings to produce the final margin by 15 runs after holding off a Union Springs run as they scored four runs in their half of the fifth inning.
Hand’s five hits were followed by Tomasso and Jason Pipher who each contributed four hits. The duo also knocked in three runs each which was good for a tie for game best.
Despite giving up plenty of runs towards the end of the contest, Ryan Bailey recorded the most strikeouts in the game; retiring eight batters. Caden Hollywood led the way on the mound for the Wolverines pitching six innings and striking out four batters.
“My team is really approaching each at bat with a great mentality and the defense is clicking while supporting good pitching,” said Waverly Head Coach Kyle McDuffie. “It’s all happening at the right time.”
With the loss, the Wolves dropped their first game of the season and will gear up for the sectional playoffs coming in with an 8-1 record. The Wolverines now improve with a record of 13-4 and advance to the overall IAC championship game on Saturday. They will await the winner of Trumansburg and Dryden tomorrow before the start of the Class B Section IV playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.